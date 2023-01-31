Protesters gather at Place d’Italie square for a rally on a second day of nationwide strikes and protests over the government’s proposed pension reform, in Paris on Jan. 31, 2023. –France braces for major transport blockages, with mass strikes and protests set to hit the country for the second time in a month in objection to the planned boost of the age of retirement from 62 to 64. On January 19, some 1.1 million voiced their opposition to the proposed shake-up — the largest protests since the last major round of pension reform in 2010.