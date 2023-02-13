GREENSBURG (TNS) — A fire that broke out early Sunday morning at Elizabeth Forward High School caused extensive damage and forced the district to close the high school until further notice, Superintendent Keith Konyk said.
The fire was contained to the auditorium side of the high school, Konyk said in a letter to parents posted to the district website.
There will be no in-person or virtual classes Monday for high school students, Konyk said. The plan was to start virtual learning Tuesday, running until further notice, he said.
"We will better understand long-term plans within the next few days," Konyk said.
Emergency crews were called to the high school, in the 1000 block of Weigles Hill Road, about 5 a.m. Calls for additional fire assistance went out shortly after 8 a.m., and additional crews were called in about 9:15.
Officials did not clear the scene until nearly 6 p.m., about 13 hours after the blaze started, Allegheny County 911 officials said.
Tribune-Review news partner WPXI tweeted photos from the high school, where emergency officials told WPXI multiple parts of the building might be structurally unsafe.
More than a dozen companies eventually were called to the fire. Collinsburg VFD crews used their vent unit to help clear smoke and heat from the fire, which they said worked its way through the roof of the high school's auditorium.
No injuries were reported, Allegheny County 911 officials said.
Via social media, Elizabeth Forward principal Michael Routh extended his thanks to those who helped out. "We will get through this together. If anybody needs anything, especially our students, please reach out. We will do our best to communicate with the school community and move forward with the school year."
The district will communicate updates through its website as well as via text messages, email and telephone, Konyk said.
The district is working to make arrangements for high school activities and events that had been scheduled, he said.
"We know our students will be heartbroken over this situation," Konyk said, "and we are working on providing virtual access to our school counselors to offer support."