‘GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT’
Rated R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content.
What it’s about: The story of a bond between an Army sergeant and Afghan interpreter forged during a harrowing journey.
The kid attractor factor: This military melodrama is pitched at adults — not much appeal for kids.
Good lessons/bad lessons: If you make a deal, it’s a sacred responsibility to hold up your end of the bargain.
Violence: War violence throughout — bombings, shootings, stabbings, hand-to-hand combat, bombings, gunships, etc.
Language: Swearing throughout.
Sex: None
Drugs: References to dealing and manufacturing heroin, a scene set in an opium den, some onscreen opium use.
Parents’ advisory: This is too violent and thematically mature for kids — mature teens and adults only.
‘CHEVALIER’
Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence.
What it’s about: The true story of a Black composer and violinist living, working and loving during the French Revolution.
The kid attractor factor: More of an adult-oriented film.
Good lessons/bad lessons: Loyalties are forever wavering — all you can rely on is yourself.
Violence: Fencing matches, violent protests, threats and discussion of violence.
Language: Some strong language.
Sex: Suggestive references to sex, a couple of suggested sex scenes but no nudity.
Drugs: None
Parents’ advisory: OK for teens but a bit mature for kids.