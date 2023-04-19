ENTER-MOVIE-FAMREVIEWS-MCT

Dar Salim, left, and Jake Gyllenhaal in “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant.”

 Christopher Raphael

‘GUY RITCHIE’S THE COVENANT’

Rated R for violence, language throughout and brief drug content.

What it’s about: The story of a bond between an Army sergeant and Afghan interpreter forged during a harrowing journey.

The kid attractor factor: This military melodrama is pitched at adults — not much appeal for kids.

Good lessons/bad lessons: If you make a deal, it’s a sacred responsibility to hold up your end of the bargain.

Violence: War violence throughout — bombings, shootings, stabbings, hand-to-hand combat, bombings, gunships, etc.

Language: Swearing throughout.

Sex: None

Drugs: References to dealing and manufacturing heroin, a scene set in an opium den, some onscreen opium use.

Parents’ advisory: This is too violent and thematically mature for kids — mature teens and adults only.

‘CHEVALIER’

Rated PG-13 for thematic content, some strong language, suggestive material and violence.

What it’s about: The true story of a Black composer and violinist living, working and loving during the French Revolution.

The kid attractor factor: More of an adult-oriented film.

Good lessons/bad lessons: Loyalties are forever wavering — all you can rely on is yourself.

Violence: Fencing matches, violent protests, threats and discussion of violence.

Language: Some strong language.

Sex: Suggestive references to sex, a couple of suggested sex scenes but no nudity.

Drugs: None

Parents’ advisory: OK for teens but a bit mature for kids.

