NORTHERN CAMBRIA (TNS) — A fire that started with an attempt to thaw frozen pipes consumed a family’s mobile home on Saturday near Northern Cambria, officials said.
The Christmas Eve fire in the 1000 block of Old Miller Road, Susquehanna Township, began underneath the mobile home, then burned through the bathroom and into the bedroom, where Christmas presents were being wrapped, according to Chief Pete Barczak, of Hope Fire Company of Northern Cambria.
Firefighters from multiple departments were dispatched before 7 p.m. Saturday and cleared the scene at about 9 p.m.
Barczak said the home appeared to him to be a total loss.
The residents, a family of four, escaped the home without injury and were being cared for by the American Red Cross, he said.
Hope Fire Company was assisted by Hastings, Colver, Patton, Nicktown, Cherry Tree and Spangler fire departments. Veterans Memorial Ambulance Service and Hastings EMS also responded to the scene.