BRUSH VALLEY (TNS) — With a simple wrist flick that sent a baited fishing line whirring into Yellow Creek State Park's lake on Friday, 10-year-old Gabriel Sheehan was continuing a family tradition dating back to the park's debut in 1976.
"They've been here swimming, kayaking and waterboarding all summer — and they love it here," said Gaye Boyer, of Ebensburg, while watching her three grandchildren: Gabriel, Lydia and Alyson Sheehan.
"This is where my family always spent our summers, and now, it's such a wonderful way to spend time outdoors in nature with my grandchildren," she added.
Under the state park's Lakeview Pavilion across the road, state officials announced the first step in a $7.2 million plan to ensure the state park continues making memories for generations to come.
In what likely serves as the largest infrastructure investment since the park was developed more than 45 years ago, Department of Conservation and Natural Resources are preparing design work on an estimated $2 million in upgrades, DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn said.
The project will pave and improve the park's run-down, flood-prone roads, replace failing waterlines and add new pavilions as well as a new boat rental building, she said.
Every bit of it is overdue, Dunn said.
But through Pennsylvania's largest statewide investment in state parks, forest and similar public lands since the introduction of the Growing Greener II program in 2005, the crucial elements necessary to allow the region's residents to enjoy Yellow Creek will all see upgrades, she said.
"This (project) is about fixing the most crucial stuff first," said DCNR Deputy Secretary John Norbeck, of water and sewer lines and wetland issues, which he said can make the park "even more usable" once addressed.
Design work to determine exactly how to address those needs is expected to begin by fall. Between that and permit approvals, the project could be ready for bid in 2024, DCNR officials added.
Yellow Creek State Park encompasses just under 3,000 acres, featuring camping picnic areas and a 720-acre lake for fishing and boating. It was designed in the early 1970s as a nearby getaway from the region's steel, coal and logging industries.
Park Manager Jim Tweardy credited his maintenance staff for keeping the park looking as pristine as possible. But it takes weeks of work and growing maintenance costs each spring just to minimize roadway concerns and other issues that come with maintaining an aging park, he said.
"It takes a Herculean effort," he said, crediting state and local leaders for recognizing the plight. "And ... I'm looking forward to the next phase."
The funding designated is a portion of $700 million from Gov. Tom Wolf's 2022-2023 budget for conservation, recreation and preservation statewide, part of which will be dedicated to Pennsylvania's 121 state parks and 2.2 million acres of state forests, Dunn said.
But it was Pennsylvania residents who cast their vote for it by packing Pennsylvania state parks during the pandemic and showing lawmakers how important they still are, Dunn said.
State Sen. Joe Pittman, R- Indiana; state Rep. James Struzzi, R- Indiana; and Indiana County's commissioners described Yellow Creek as a bipartisan priority.
"This is a special place," Struzzi said, "and it's up to us to keep it going."
Sitting nearby under the summer shade of a Scots pine tree, Boyer agreed.
"Investing in this park, it's going to be wonderful for the area," she said, "because there's nothing else like it around here."