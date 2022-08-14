(TNS) — The Centre County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a worker who died in Gregg Township on Wednesday after receiving a fatal electric shock.
Alexander Fries, 19, of Weedville, Elk County, died while working in a bucket truck at 130 Tressler Lane at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators determined Fries’ bucket came into contact with live electric wires.
Deputy Coroner J.D. Kubalak pronounced Fries dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Penns Valley EMS responded to the scene and attempted “life-saving measures,” but those efforts were unsuccessful, according to state police at Rockview.
A preliminary police report suggested the worker’s death was accidental in nature. The coroner’s office said an autopsy showed Fries died as a result of electrocution, concurring that manner of death was accidental.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration, the federal agency that monitors workplace safety, said Fries was employed by Centre WISP, which is installing broadband service in rural Centre County areas. On Thursday, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed the agency is investigating Fries’ death.
Members from the Centre County Coroner’s Office, Penns Valley EMS and Miles and Gregg Township Fire Companies responded to the scene along Tressler Lane.
OSHA has up to six months to conduct its investigation and release its findings.