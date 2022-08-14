(TNS) — The Centre County Coroner’s Office has released the identity of a worker who died in Gregg Township on Wednesday after receiving a fatal electric shock.

Alexander Fries, 19, of Weedville, Elk County, died while working in a bucket truck at 130 Tressler Lane at about 3:20 p.m. on Wednesday. Investigators determined Fries’ bucket came into contact with live electric wires.

