JOHNSTOWN — A “freak accident” was likely to blame for a miner’s death in Somerset County on Wednesday, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said Thursday.
While state and federal mine investigators are still investigating the incident, it was clear on Thursday that a 6-foot-tall boulder broke away from an underground mine’s wall early Wednesday, causing the injuries that killed 44-year-old Paul Springer, of Somerset, the coroner said.
“The rock, which had probably been there for hundreds of years ... broke from the wall and fell where he was standing,” Lees said, adding that the rock pinned the man against a piece of machinery.
The accident occurred three miles underground inside LCT Energy’s Maple Springs Mine near Hollsopple.
LCT Energy President Mark Tercek said that the miner was a 10-year employee with the company — and that they were grieving his loss.
Tercek said mine workers licensed as emergency responders and EMTs were underground with Springer when the rock fell. They rushed to render aid, but Springer succumbed to his injuries after being transported from the scene.
Tercek said the company’s “thoughts and prayers” were with Springer’s family and friends during the difficult time.
Lees said the man was pronounced dead at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center. An autopsy confirmed Springer died of “crushing injuries” to his upper torso.
A preliminary report by the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration also indicated that a “fall” of one of the bituminous mine’s walls may be to blame for the incident.
LCT’s deep mine is operated under parent company JAZ Ventures LP, MSHA reports indicate.
Per protocol, MSHA investigates all mining fatalities, in part to help prevent future accidents.
The death Wednesday is the first mining fatality in the Cambria- Somerset region since 2018, according to MSHA.