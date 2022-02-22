JOHNSTOWN (TNS) — The Cambria County Coroner’s Office, the district attorney and Richland Township police are investigating after the discovery of a dead body off Oakridge Drive on Monday.
“Someone picking up aluminum cans and bottles stumbled across the body and called 911,” Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
That call came in late Monday morning.
Lees said the body was found about 200 yards from the road in a wooded area across from The Johnstown Galleria and Boscov’s and had been there for an extended period of time.
A cadaver dog trained to sniff out human remains will be brought to the scene on Tuesday “to comb the area to make sure there’s no more human remains in that area,” the coroner added.
More details on the discovery are expected to be released after the completion of an autopsy on Tuesday.
“I do not see that there’s anything suspicious in nature,” Lees said, “but I won’t know that until a complete, full external examination is done (on Tuesday) with X-rays, CT imaging.”
Gregory Neugebauer, Cambria County district attorney, was at the scene on Monday. Richland firefighters and East Hills Ambulance personnel assisted.
The FBI and a forensic anthropology team from Mercyhurst University have been called in to assist with mapping the scene.