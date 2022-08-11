US-NEWS-CHILD-ABUSE-REGISTRY-PA-IS-1-HA.jpg

The PA Family Support Alliance, a nonprofit organization, planted blue flags along State Street and on the grounds of the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg in 2021 to represent child abuse and neglect cases in Pa. 

 JOE HERMITT/TNS

(TNS) — A nonprofit law firm and youth basketball league have filed a lawsuit alleging Pennsylvania’s ChildLine Registry, which determines who ends up on its list of child abusers, is unconstitutional.

The lawsuit, filed Wednesday, claims parents and caregivers are placed on the child abuse registry without first having a chance to meaningfully challenge the evidence against them and with only a cursory investigation.

