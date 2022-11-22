STATE COLLEGE (TNS) — As of Friday, Mount Nittany Medical Center had one pediatric hospitalization due to Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), but has seen an uptick in cases this fall. Although hospitalizations have been stable, Mount Nittany Health has seen 100 pediatric cases of RSV from July to November, a 36% increase from last year, according to a spokesperson. RSV can cause inflammation in the airways and lining of the lungs, which can cause respiratory distress in young children or infants.
Centre County seeing a rise in RSV cases
