JOHNSTOWN (TNS) — Cambria County Children and Youth Services workers and supporters took to Central Park in downtown Johnstown on Friday to raise awareness of their concerns about staffing levels and wages.
The agency first approached the county commissioners late last year amid an increase in staff departures.
"It's exhausting our workers mentally, physically and emotionally," caseworker supervisor Lynn Popovich said. "We've lost 17 people since this started last August — and since last July 1, we've had 4,200 reports come into our agency for abuse or neglect."
The agency has been half-staffed since at least April, and Popovich said some workers are looking for other jobs.
Most caseworkers earn less than $30,000 a year, and the agency has been making pleas to the county for raises.
The commissioners have not moved to give the workers raises. County leaders say doing so would mean opening other contracts, which the agency's union disputes.
Earlier this year, the commissioners approved a caseworker aide position to help alleviate some of the work required by caseworkers. Not all of the six aide positions have been filled.
On Thursday, the commissioners approved a tuition reimbursement plan in hopes of helping current and recruiting future employees with those costs.
Martilynne Middleton, a business agent with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), which represents the agency, said although the staff "appreciates" the reimbursement, that move still will not help offset their expenses.
"It's not going to pay their bills or take care of their kids," she said, adding that some employees are not eligible for the reimbursement.
Popovich said either some employees don't meet the requirements or their payments are so low due to their low wages that the reimbursement would not make a difference.
Both representatives would still like to see an increase in wages for both new and existing employees.
Popovich said that workers are spread so thin and working so much overtime that trauma therapists were called in to work with the staff — something she said she had never seen in her 34 years with the county. Middleton agreed.
"We shouldn't be in trauma therapy because we don't have enough staff. We should be in trauma therapy because of the nature of what we're dealing with," Popovich said.