(TNS) — A parole board recently Tuesday that Frederick Woods, one of three men convicted of kidnapping a school bus full of 26 children and their driver in the Central California city of Chowchilla in 1976, will be released, according to officials.
Woods, 70, was first found suitable for parole in a hearing at the California Men's Colony in San Luis Obispo on March 25, marking the 18th time he appeared in front of the parole board, according to Terry Thornton, a spokesperson for the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. Woods was previously denied parole 17 times.