COLLEGE TOWNSHIP (TNS) — Former Penn State President Graham Spanier has waited more than a decade to share his side of what many refer to as the university's child sex abuse scandal.

On a recent Thursday morning, inside his condo still just a stone's throw from campus, Spanier expressed an eagerness to explain his perspective and his new book, "In the Lions' Den: The Penn State Scandal and a Rush to Judgment." The 512-page book, which officially released Sept. 6, serves as a memoir focused on the criminal justice system and the university fallout involving former defensive coordinator Jerry Sandusky, who was convicted on 45 of 48 sex abuse charges in 2012.

