U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the North American International Auto Show on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Detroit. Biden announced a $900 million investment in electric vehicle infrastructure on the national highway system in 35 states.  

 Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS

HARRISBURG (TNS) — The state was awarded more than $25 million last week by the Biden Administration.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced that the state was awarded $25.4 million to invest in clean transportation through the state’s plan for electric vehicle infrastructure deployment. The state was approved the funding under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

