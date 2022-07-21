BACK PAGE - College grads buried with debt wait for Biden's decision on student loan forgiveness

Allie Holler, a 23-year-old Pitt graduate student, poses for a photo by the Pitt Panther statue outside the William Pitt Student Union on Monday, July 11, 2022, in Pittsburgh.

 Emily Matthews/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette/TNS

PITTSBURGH — When Allie Holler started Duquesne University in 2017, the York County native remembers encountering a class divide markedly different from what she knew from her semi-rural hometown — with “super preppy” kids and their elitist attitudes mixed among her peers from the lower middle class.

But as Holler, now 23, got to know more of her classmates on campus, a surprising common denominator emerged: the thousands of dollars in student loans they had taken on to afford their higher education.

