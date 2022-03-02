RALEIGH, N.C. (TNS) — Whether you’re new to North Carolina and looking for info on the state’s mountain ranges, or you’ve been here a while and want to branch out from your usual go-to hiking trails, this guide to North Carolina mountains can show you how to make the most of a weekend (or longer) getaway.
The Appalachian Mountains in western North Caroliina contain the Great Smoky Mountains, the Blue Ridge Mountains and the Brushy Mountains (a much lower chain of mountains).
Here are some of our favorite spots for hiking, sight-seeing and more.
— Appalachian Trail + Ski Mountain: If you’re into hiking, there are roughly 100 miles of the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina. Also, the Appalachian Ski Mountain offers skiing, snowboarding, ice skating and more. Spend some time in cabins with mountain views between your hours on the slopes. Info: appskimtn.com
How far? The Appalachian Ski Mountain is about three and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
— Big Yellow Mountain: The Nature Conservancy and the Southern Appalachian Highlands Conservancy jointly manage the Big Yellow Mountains’ 395-acre area. This mountain differs from the others in the region because it’s an open, grassy bald peak that’s shaped like a dome. Visit for a golden hour sunset or family picnic. Info: nature.org
How far? Big Yellow Mountain is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— The Biltmore House: If you’re interested in getting a weekend getaway out of a trip to the Blue Ridge Mountains, check out the George Washington Vanderbilt’s historic estate sitting on 8,000 acres near the mountains in Asheville. The home itself features original art by Pierre-Auguste Renoir and John Singer Sargent, and the home and gardens are particularly impressive in the spring and at Christmas time. The estate features its own winery. Info: biltmore.com
How far? Asheville is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— Chimney Rock: Chimney Rock State Park offers a summit with dramatic mountain scenery that requires advance purchase admission tickets. There are different trails, ranging from child-friendly to more strenuous. Info: ncparks.gov/chimney-rock-state-park
How far? Chimney Rock is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— Devil’s Courthouse: “According to Cherokee legend, a powerful mountain giant named Judaculla danced and held court in an underground chamber beneath the rock. A strenuous half-mile trail leads visitors to the very top of this fabled dance hall, where, on a clear day, sweeping views stretch into North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee,” the National Park Service’s website reads. Info: nps.gov/places/devils-courthouse-overlook.htm
How far? Devil’s Courthouse is about five hours from Raleigh by car.
— Grandfather Mountain: Enjoy hiking trails, picturesque scenes, gorgeous wildlife and a mile-high swinging bridge at this park in Blowing Rock. Info: ncparks.gov/grandfather-mountain-state-park
How far? Grandfather Mountain is about four hours away from Raleigh by car.
— Graybeard Mountain: Hike to Graybeard Mountain’s outlook for stunning views: “Looking out, you can see an impressive mountain range that rises above the communities of Montreat and Black Mountain. Officially named the Middle Mountains, locally this range is called the Seven Sisters. These seven individual ‘sister’ peaks ascend from 3,680 feet to 5,260 feet and culminate in the area’s ‘father’ high point, Graybeard Mountain,” the National Park Service’s website says. Info: nps.gov/places/graybeard-mountain-overlook.htm
How far? Graybeard Mountain is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— Cataloochee Ski Area: Maggie Valley’s Cataloochee Ski Area has 18 slopes and trails on the Great Smoky Mountains. Bundle your stay with Cataloochee’s lodging partners to spend time in a spacious log cabin or a cozy motel. Info: cataloochee.com
How far? Maggie Valley is about four and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
— Looking Glass Rock: Looking Glass Rock Trailhead is open year round for hikes. It’s a huge, exposed portion of mountain that shimmers like glass (hence the name) when rain or ice settles on its surface. Info: nps.gov/places/looking-glass-rock-overlook.htm
How far? Looking Glass Rock is about four and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
— Mount Mitchell: Interested in backpacking or hiking through a spruce-fir forest? Mount Mitchell State Park lets you do both and more. It’s the highest peak of the Appalachian Mountains and the highest point east of the Mississippi. Info: ncparks.gov/mount-mitchell-state-park
How far? Mount Mitchell is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— Roan Mountain: Roan Mountain is famous for its Catawba rhododendrons, which are in bloom in the spring. Some think the mountain’s name refers to the roan, or reddish, color of the mountain when the flowers are in bloom. This area is open from Memorial Day to the last weekend in September. Info: fs.usda.gov
How far? Roan Mountain is about four hours from Raleigh by car.
— South Mountains: South Mountains State Park has an 80-foot waterfall, more than 40 miles of trails and a 17-mile loop for mountain bikers. Info: ncparks.gov/south-mountains-state-park
How far? South Mountains is about three and a half hours away from Raleigh by car.
— Sugar Mountain: Sugar Mountain is open in cold weather months for skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing and more. It’s also open in warm weather months so the whole family can enjoy easy, intermediate and advanced biking and hiking trails. Info: skisugar.com
How far? Sugar Mountain is about three and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
— Waterrock Knob: Looking for a killer sunrise or sunset spot? Visit Waterrock Knob for scenic hiking trails, leading you to the Blue Ridge Parkway’s highest visitor center. Info: nps.gov/blri/planyourvisit
How far? Waterrock Knob is about four and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
The mountain experience in a shorter drive
Here are a few areas that are more in the Piedmont area of the state, if you want a mountain experience with a shorter drive.
— Pilot Mountain: Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy rock climbing and rappelling in select areas at Pilot Mountain State Park, which is just on the edge of the Brushy Mountain chain, while spending some time camping, fishing and hiking.
How far? Pilot Mountain is about two hours from Raleigh by car.
— Hanging Rock: Want to get a group together and hike to some waterfalls? Check out Hanging Rock State Park and camp, or stay over some of the park’s vacation cabins. Info: ncparks.gov/hanging-rock-state-park
How far? Hanging Rock is about two and a half hours from Raleigh by car.
— Crowders Mountain: Crowders Mountain State Park offers 25-mile views of its surrounding piedmont and eleven hiking trails. Info: ncparks.gov/crowders-mountain-state-park
How far? Crowders Mountain is about three and a half hours from Raleigh by car.