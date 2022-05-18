PHILADELPHIA — We thought we’d have all the answers. But on one big question, we’re still waiting.
While the two big front-runners won the Democratic Senate and Republican gubernatorial primaries Tuesday, Pennsylvania’s GOP Senate race left us with a cliff-hanger, and lingering uncertainty, as the vote count rolled into Wednesday.
Still, here’s what we learned about Donald Trump’s influence over the GOP, the Democratic rally behind Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and how abortion will be a major issue in the governor’s race.
1. Trump-style politics still dominate the GOP
Does Trump still have the power to shape the GOP? At least for now, this test of Trump’s clout produced a messy result.
His endorsed Senate candidate Mehmet Oz was locked in an excruciatingly tight contest with no resolution Tuesday night — despite Trump pouring energy into the contest with a rally, a robocall, a phone call into Oz’s closing campaign event, and an Election Day radio interview. Meanwhile, the GOP rival that Trump slammed as a candidate of the establishment and “globalists,” David McCormick, was running right alongside Oz, not certain to win, but certainly not vaporized either.
And while the Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate, State Sen. Doug Mastriano, won big, that result had little to do with the former president. Mastriano was well on his way to victory before Trump endorsed him three days before the primary.
Whatever Trump’s actual influence on votes — and if Oz pulls it out, even moving votes by a couple percentage points would prove decisive — it’s clear that his style of politics is still guiding GOP candidates.
A McCormick win, though, might test the staying power of Trump’s influence.
If McCormick becomes the nominee, it’s worth watching to see how he pivots toward a general election audience. But within the GOP, all the candidates nodded to the former president’s power.
2. With Fetterman, Democrats flip the script
Fetterman, now the lieutenant governor, ran away with the Democratic nomination, easily defeating State Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta and U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, the candidate who fit the conventional, middle-of-the-road Democratic profile and was embraced by much of the party establishment. Lamb didn’t speak at his own election night event after losing in a rout, but pledged to support Fetterman.
When Fetterman faces off against Oz or McCormick, it’ll offer Democrats a chance to upend recent narratives pitting elitist liberals against populist conservatives. This time, they’ll have the candidate from the Rust Belt with the everyman touch — albeit with his own Harvard degree — running against a wealthy rival who has long run in elite coastal circles.
3. Mastriano’s money challenge
After coasting to victory in the GOP primary, Mastriano faces an immediate cash challenge in the general election: He’ll have far less of it than his Democratic opponent, and might not get the national support that would normally help fill the gap.
State Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic nominee, enters the general election with a huge financial advantage over Mastriano. Shapiro’s campaign reported $15.8 million in the bank as of May 2, according to financial filings — about 20 times as much as Mastriano’s $792,000.
And there’s no guarantee national Republicans will invest in Pennsylvania.
4. Abortion on the ballot in the governor’s race
The leak of a draft Supreme Court opinion that would overturn the landmark Roe v. Wade decision has already put abortion at the forefront of the midterm elections.
And both candidates for governor are leaning into the issue.
Mastriano has sponsored legislation that would ban abortion after about six weeks of pregnancy, without any exceptions.
Shapiro this month started running ads highlighting Mastriano’s support for a so-called “heartbeat” bill, which would prohibit abortion after ultrasound screening picks up an embryo’s cardiac activity.
Abortion is generally legal in Pennsylvania until 24 weeks of pregnancy.
5. The Barnette buzz falls short
For the final week of the race, Kathy Barnette was one of the biggest political stories in the country. But the results Tuesday fizzled.
Barnette won about 25% of the vote, a strong showing for someone who spent about $2 million on her campaign, but far off of polls that suggested she was within striking distance of a massive upset. She was about 80,000 votes behind the top two early Wednesday.