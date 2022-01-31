They don’t want to use it as an excuse, but yeah, the Penguins are gassed.
Earlier this month, they embarked on a season-long road trip that took them from Philadelphia to Dallas then three California cities and Vegas.
What was waiting for them when they landed? One day off, then seven games in 11 days.
It will be eight in 13 on Tuesday, when they host the Washington Capitals.
Fatigue was obviously a factor in the Penguins losing three times in a four-game span, including a home loss to the Los Angeles Kings at PPG Paints Arena.
“We have to grind through it like every other team,” Kris Letang said Monday after the Penguins had an optional practice at UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex.
Letang noted that the grind included a number of physical Western teams.
Coach Mike Sullivan, seeing tired players and sensing that it might be impacting their decision making in games, gave them an option to either practice Monday or take the ice for Tuesday’s morning skate at PPG Paints Arena. Most guys took the former. Sixteen skaters and both goalies were on the ice Monday.
Sullivan also got indications from the team’s sports science staffers that, based on metrics such as heart rate variability, some players could use a breather.
“We start with our own coach’s intuition, but we rely on some of the metrics and some of the science as either affirmation of what we think is the best course of action [or], if those two things don’t agree, we have deeper conversations around it,” the coach said. “That’s how we utilize it as a coaching staff.”
For the Penguins, their All-Star break begins after Tuesday’s game against the rival Capitals. Even though the calendar is turning to February, it is a big game, one that could potentially affect Metropolitan division playoff seeding in April.
So Sullivan said the Penguins can’t get caught looking ahead to the break.
“Do I think a little bit of rest will help our team? For sure, I do,” he said. “We’ve relied on certain guys that are playing heavy minutes, and so to have an opportunity to get away from it for a couple days and recharge the batteries doesn’t hurt our group. But we’ve got an important game ahead of us before that.”
Heinen, Dumoulin idle
Danton Heinen did not participate in Monday’s optional practice. Sullivan said the forward is day-to-day after he was a surprise scratch Sunday. Heinen took part in warmups but didn’t play against the Kings due to an upper-body injury.
“Everybody else [sitting] is just bumps and bruises basically,” Sullivan said.
Among the noteworthy absentees Monday was Brian Dumoulin, who got hit in the right ankle with a hard shot in the first period of Sunday’s loss. The blue-liner had to be helped to the dressing room but returned for the final two periods.
Right combination
Sidney Crosby scored his 498th goal Sunday. Letang got an assist. He has picked up a few other assists passing to his longtime teammate over the years.
Asked Monday what makes Crosby such a great goal scorer, Letang mentioned the captain’s hockey IQ, his quick release and his ability to get off shots from all sorts of positions, pointing to Crosby’s knack for one-timers from one knee.
“I think it’s a combination of a lot of things,” the Penguins defenseman said.
Missing his Teddy
Tuesday’s game will be the fifth without Teddy Blueger, who is out with a fractured jaw. While Blueger can get overlooked on a team with so many stars, Sullivan said the Penguins are missing the checking-line center.
“When Teddy is out,” Sullivan said, “it changes the whole dynamic of that bottom six and what it looks like and what each line’s identity is. We’ve moved guys around a fair amount to try to gain some traction. But certainly that’s an area where we’re hopeful we can get some traction, we can get some contributions.”