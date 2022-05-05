WILLIAMSBURG — An RBI single in the top of the seventh by Isaac Tiracorda lifted West Branch over host Williamsburg 5-4 on Thursday afternoon.
The Warriors, who trailed 4-1 after five innings, rallied for three runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game at 4-4.
Zack Tiracorda had a two-run blast to start the inning, while Luke Liptak had an RBI groundout to knot things up.
Zack Tiracorda pitched all seven innings for the Warriors, allowing 10 hits and four runs, while striking out nine batters to improve to 5-2 on the season.
West Branch improved to 8-6 overall and 7-5 in the Inter County Conference. The Warriors host St. Joseph’s Academy today.
West Branch—5
I. Tiracorda c 4121, Z. Tiracorda p 2222, Colton ss 3010, Graham rf 3111, Liptak 3b 3001, Folmar 1b 3000, Guglielmi cf 3010, Wilson 2b 3110, B. Rothrock lf 3000. Totals: 27-5-8-5.
Williamsburg—4
Uplinger c 4120, Gorsuch ss-p 4120, Palmer p-ss 3231, Shawver 2b 4011, Hartman 1b 3000, McGregor cf 3012, Brantner 3b 3000, G. Hughes lf 3000, C. Hughes rf 3010. Totals: 30-4-10-4.
Score by Innings
West Branch 100 003 1—5 8 1
Williamsburg 301 000 0—4 10 2
Errors—Colton. Brantner, Shawver. 2B—Wilson, I. Tiracorda. HR—Z. Tiracorda. HBP—Z. Tiracorda.
Pitching
West Branch: Z. Tiracorda—7 IP, 10, 4 R, 4 ER, 1 BB, 9 SO.
Williamsburg: Palmer—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO. Gorsuch—3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
WP—Z. Tiracorda (5-2). LP—Gorsuch.