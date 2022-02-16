Several timbering companies are disputing Lawrence Township's requirement that applications for timbering permits have a conditional use hearing.
At Tuesday's meeting of the Lawrence Township Board of Supervisors, Code Enforcement Officer Debra Finkbeiner reported that several timbering companies are disputing the township's requirement that a conditional use hearing, and its $400 fee be held for all timbering permits and are asking the supervisors reconsider this requirement.
She said several timbering companies are claiming there are recent changes in state law that classifies timbering as agriculture.
"They feel we are violating their rights by requesting conditional use hearings," Finkbeiner said.
She said the timbering companies are not disputing township requirement to get timbering permits but they are asking the supervisors to reconsider the conditional use hearing requirement.
"They feel the fees and all the charges of a conditional use hearing are a hardship on them in the timbering business," Finkbeiner said.
A conditional use is a requirement in the zoning ordinance that certain land uses must apply for a conditional use and a public hearing is held before the board of supervisors to consider the application. At the hearing the public has the option to speak for or against the proposal and the hearing is recorded by a court stenographer. The supervisors can also put conditions on the activity such as hours of operation etc. to mitigate the impact on neighbors.
She said this subject came up before and former township Solicitor James Naddeo, who passed away in August of 2020, said the conditional use requirement is legal.
Currently there are five applications for timbering permits pending, and Finkbeiner said she told the timbering companies that the township cannot hold the conditional use hearings if they are unwilling to pay the $400 fee.
Finkbeiner said there are conditional use hearings for timbering scheduled for March 1 and she doesn't know if the timbering companies are moving forward with the applications at this time and those hearings might have to be rescheduled.