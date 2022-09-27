As the calendar is about to flip to October, the high school football season in Progressland has reached the midway point.
The sixth week on the gridiron in the area features all league matchups.
In the Mountain League, Clearfield rides a four-game winning streak into Huntingdon, which has dropped three straight but gave Tyrone a tussle last week in a 14-6 defeat.
Philipsburg-Osceola hopes to snap a four-game skid as it welcomes a Penns Valley squad on its own two-game slide to Mountaineer Stadium.
In the Inter County Conference, Glendale hopes to build on its first win of the season last week over North Star as it travels to Tussey Mountain, while Moshannon Valley is looking for two in a row as it hosts Juniata Valley.
The marquee matchup in Progressland features ICC foes Curwensville and West Branch, which will meet at L.T. Drivas Memorial Field while trying to figure out how to slow down the opposing team’s quarterback.
Tide QB Dan McGarry went over the 1,000-yard mark for the season through the air in last week’s win at Everett, while Warrior signal caller Tyler Biggans hit the century mark on the ground during his team’s shootout loss to Conemaugh Township.
McGarry has completed 90 of his 157 pass attempts for 1,073 yards and eight touchdowns, but has also carried the ball 70 times for a team-leading 600 yards and eight more scores.
Biggans has piled up 1,064 yards rushing on 147 carries and scored 17 TDs. He also has thrown for 376 yards and four scores.
And both players are keys to their team’s defenses. McGarry leads the Tide in tackles with 47, while Biggans has 28 tackles, two interceptions and a fumble recovery.
“It should be an entertaining game for fans to watch,” Curwensville head coach Jim Thompson said. “Both (Biggans) and Danny are two of the best QBs in the area. They are both great competitors and they both play every snap on defense as well.
“I think that is sometimes lost to folks that are not at these games. Both these players never leave the field, and they are ultra productive for their team on offense and defense.”
The teams certainly have a contrast in styles on offense. The Warriors run the ball on nearly 82 percent of their offensive snaps, while the Tide have about a 60/40 split that leans toward the pass.
“Both QB’s are tremendous athletes,” West Branch head coach Kevin Hubler said. “Both have the ability to beat you in the air and on the ground. I believe the contrast in styles comes more from the offensive philosophy of the teams themselves. Curwensville wants to air it out. West Branch wants to run the football. However, I think both QBs have the ability to flip the switch when needed.”
Curwensville (3-2) at West Branch (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Curwensville leads the series 23-16-1.
LAST MEETING: The Golden Tide won last season’s matchup 32-21 in a game that saw McGarry only attempt seven passes as Thad Butler ran for 255 yards and three TDs. Wyatt Schwiderske carried 26 times for 178 yards and a score for the Warriors.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Curwensville’s Chris Fegert, Nik Fegert, Chase Irwin and McGarry. West Branch’s Biggans, Kyle Kolesar, Schwiderske and Azadio Vargas.
LAST WEEK: CURWENSVILLE 33, EVERETT 13: McGarry threw for 167 yards and two TDs and ran for 96 and another score as the Tide led 33-0 after three quarters. CONEMAUGH TOWNSHIP 62, WEST BRANCH 52: Biggans piled up 230 yards on the ground and scored four TDs, while Schwiderske ran for 146 and another score, but Conemaugh passed for over 360 yards and scored two special teams touchdowns in the shootout.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We must track as a team, and tackle well,” Thompson said. “Offensively, we need to be focused, and eliminate pre-snap penalties. Our team must be fundamentally sound, and that allows us to execute our schemes both on offense and defense.”
“Offensively, keep building on what we have done well this season and continue to improve the other areas,” Hubler said. “Defensively, we need to limit big plays and make them work for their points.
Clearfield (4-1)
at Huntingdon (1-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Clearfield, which has won four straight and 12 of the last 13 over the Bearcats, leads the series 18-13-1.
LAST MEETING: The Bison shut out Huntingdon 47-0 last season, forcing four turnovers, scoring two defensive touchdowns and rolling to a 40-0 lead at the half.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Clearfield’s Brady Collins, Eric Myers, Conner McCracken and Isaac Samsel. Huntingdon’s Eric Mykut and Ashton Steele.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 42, PENNS VALLEY 14: The Bison racked up 317 yards on the ground and were led by Collins, who ran for 203 and two TDs. TYRONE 14, HUNTINGDON 6: The Bearcats gave unbeaten Tyrone a scare in a defensive struggle that saw the teams combine for just a little above 300 yards of offense.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to continue to do what we’ve been doing well,” Clearfield head coach Tim Janocko said. “We can’t turn the ball ovr and we have to continue playing great defense.”
Glendale (1-4)
at Tussey Mountain (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Tussey Mountain has won seven of the last nine meetings to take a 21-18 series lead.
LAST MEETING: The Vikings shut out Tussey 21-0 last season as Suds Dubler ran for 182 yards and three scores, while the defense limited the Titans to just 39 yards on the ground.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Glendale’s Logan Cree, Zeke Dubler, Troy Misiura and Lucas Tarnow. Tussey Mountain’s Kyler Coffman, Landon Myers, Isaiah Sosak and Jaden Yochum.
LAST WEEK: GLENDALE 28, NORTH STAR 0: The Vikings held the Cougars to just 53 yards of total offense, while Zeke Dubler ran for three TDs and caught another in the shutout. NORTHERN BEDFORD 36, TUSSEY MOUNTAIN 14: Sosak ran for 177 yards and two scores, but the Titans couldn’t slow the Panthers, who racked up almost 400 yards of offense in the win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to build on our performance last week and keep the same intensity and focus,” Glendale head coach Dave ‘Spank’ Trexler said.
“When we are focused and limit our mental errors we shown that we can be pretty solid football team. Through all the adversity we have faced, our team has remained tight and they are very determined to be successful.
“Our key is we stay on course with our goal to get better each time we step on the field; play great team defense and control the football offensively.”
Juniata Valley (3-2) at Moshannon Valley (2-3)
ALL-TIME SERIES: Juniata Valley holds a slim 22-21-1 edge.
LAST MEETING: After playing every year from 1996 through 2019, the teams have not met the past two seasons. Juniata Valley won the last meeting 44-21.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Juniata Valley’s Reid Edwards, Andrew McMonagle and Jacob Rodkey. Moshannon Valley’s Micah Beish, Jalen Kurten and Lucas Yarger.
LAST WEEK: JUNIATA VALLEY 14, BELLWOOD-ANTIS 10: McMonagle rushed for 151 yards on 25 carries and both Valley touchdowns, including a 17-yarder with 10 minutes left in the game that provided the difference in the 4-point victory.
MO VALLEY 21, CLAYSBURG-KIMMEL 14: Knight RB Levi Knuth ran 37 times for 252 yards and an 11-yard TD to lead Mo Valley to the 7-point win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: “We have to stop their running game and be balanced and turnover-free on offense,” Mo Valley head coach Michael Keith said.
Penns Valley (3-2) at Philipsburg-Osceola (1-4)
ALL-TIME SERIES: The Rams have won nine straight and hold an 11-9 lead in the series.
LAST MEETING: Ram QB Jackson Romig threw for 207 yards and three scores, RB Ty Watson rushed for 153 yards and two scores and Penns Valley raced out to a 33-0 halftime advantage on the way to a 40-14 win last season.
PLAYERS TO WATCH: Penns Valley’s Miles Brooks, Romig and Watson. Philipsburg-Osceola’s Dayton Barger, Nick Johnson and Jakodi Jones.
LAST WEEK: CLEARFIELD 42, PENNS VALLEY 14: The Rams surrendered over 300 yards on the ground to the Bison and trailed 35-6 at the half. BELLEFONTE 9, PHILIPSBURG-OSCEOLA 8: The Raiders blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt with 1:20 to play to preserve the 1-point win.
COACH’S KEYS TO THE GAME: P-O head coach Jeff Vroman could not be reached for comment.