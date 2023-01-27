GROVE CITY — The Curwensville and Glendale wrestling teams are 14th and 16th, respectively, after the first day of competition at the Fred Bell Tournament.
The Tide, who have three wrestlers in this morning’s quarterfinals, have 60 points, while the Vikings, who have two in the quarters, sit at 57.5 points.
Penns Valley leads the way with 87 points and seven quarterfinalists in the 41-team tournament. General McLane (84.5) and Trinity (80.5) are second and third in the team race.
Curwensville’s Nik Fegert (139), Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215) and Glendale’s Zeke Dubler (160) and Daniel Williams (285) are the Progressland representatives in the quarterfinals.
The Tide’s Austin Gilliland (107), Dylan Deluccia (127) and Logan Aughenbaugh (160) are still alive in the consolation brackets as are Glendale’s Zach Vereshack (145), George Campbell (152) and Britton Spangle (215).
Wrestling resumes this morning at 9.