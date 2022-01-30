GROVE CITY — The Curwensville and Glendale wrestling teams competed at the Fred Bell Tournament Friday and Saturday at Grove City High School.
The Vikings finished 10th in the 34-team field with 98.5 points, which was eight more than 11th-place Curwensville.
Penns Valley won the the tournament with 157.5 points, followed by Pine Richland (131) and Peters Township (128). General McLane (127.5) and McDowell (127) were close behind.
Glendale’s Zeke Dubler was the highest-placing Progressland wrestler, taking second at 160 pounds. Teammates Suds Dubler (172) and Britton Spangle (215) each placed third, while George Campbell (132) took sixth.
Zeke Dubler lost to Laurel’s Grant Mackey by a 6-0 decision in the finals. He was 4-1 with two pins over the weekend. Suds Dubler was edged 4-3 in the semifinals by Belle Vernon’s Logan Hoffman, who ended up placing second. Dubler rebounded and pinned the Tide’s Chase Irwin in the consey semis before decking Titusville’s Brock Covell in the third-place bout to end his tournament 5-1 with five falls.
Spangle also dropped his semifinal bout, losing by fall to McDowell’s Troy Peterson, the eventual champ. Spangle came back to record a 6-1 win over Redbank Valley’s Carson Rupp to place third after pinning his consey semi opponent. Spangle was 5-1 with four falls.
Curwensville’s Logan Aughenbaugh led the Golden Tide with a fourth-place finish at 152. Irwin was sixth at 172, while Jake Carfley (120) and Nik Fegert (138) both placed seventh. Damian Brady added an eighth-place finish at 106.
Aughenbaugh was the lone Tide wrestler to make the semis. He dropped a 5-2 decision in that round to eventual champ Artis Simmons (McDowell). Aughenbaugh responded with a 14-2 major decision over Titusville’s Jaxon Covell before falling by 4-2 decision to Union City’s Clay Thomas for third. Aughenbaugh went 3-2 with two falls and a major.
Both teams are back in action in their respective district dual tournaments.
Glendale travels to Huntingdon Tuesday to face Penn Cambria at 5:30 p.m. The winner gets the host Bearcats immediately following.
Curwensville heads to DuBois Saturday to battle Brookville in the District 9 class 2A semifinals at 11 a.m. The winner matches up with the winner of the Brockway-Port Allegany semi.
Curwensville results
Championship Round 1
106 –Damian Brady pinned Isabella McNutt (Hampton), 0:22
120 –Jacob Carfley pinned Preston Gorton (Cambridge Springs), 2:46
132 –Ryder Kuklinskie pinned Levi Shick (Redbank Valley), 3:45
138 –Nik Fegert pinned Aiden Boone (McGuffey), 2:57
145 –Ty Watson (Penns Valley) pinned Zach Shaffer, 1:55
160 –Damien Sanchez (Warren) dec. Jarett Anderson, 3-0
189 –Jayden Resch (Hampton) pinned Alex Shaffer, 1:39
215 –Trenton Guiher pinned Gryffin Keller (Hampton), 5:26
Consolation Round 1
145 –Zach Shaffer pinned Drew Downs (Redbank Valley), 0:28
160 –James Spellman (Moon) pinned Jarett Anderson, 4:26
Championship Round 2
106 –Damian Brady maj. dec. Ryan Fitzsimmons (Warren), 14-3
120 –Jacob Carfley won by tech. fall over Gage Sonnie (DuBois), 15-0 5:28
132 –Jonathon Bissell (Sharpsville) pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, 3:48
138 –Nik Fegert dec. Hudson Spires (General McLane), 11-5
152 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned Seamus McLaughlin (Hampton), 0:20
172 –Cole Felker (Penns Valley) pinned Chase Irwin, 2:31
215 –Kollin Brungart (Penns Valley) dec. Trenton Guiher, 3-0
Consolation Round 2
132 –Ryder Kuklinskie pinned Joshua Tomaosovic (Slippery Rock), 3:23
145 –Zach Shaffer pinned Nick DeRenzo (Pine-Richland), 1:00
172 –Chase Irwin pinned Eric Guzman (DuBois), 2:36
189 –Alex Shaffer pinned Daymar Dickerson (Erie McDowell), 0:41
215 –Connor Lindsey (Moon) dec. Trenton Guiher, 4-3
Consolation Round 3
132 –Josh Letko (Warren) pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, 2:16
145 –Caleb Rihn (Hampton) dec. Zach Shaffer, 4-2
172 –Chase Irwin pinned Daniel Griffith (Grove City), 0:41
189 –Alex Shaffer pinned Cole Wilson (Pine-Richland), 0:49
Championship Quarterfinals
106 –Cael Dailey (Franklin) maj. dec. Damian Brady, 14-0
120 –Dominic Ferraro (Pine-Richland) pinned Jacob Carfley, 5:26
138 –Cody Hamilton (Grove City) pinned Nik Fegert, 1:57
152 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned David Martin (Penns Valley), 1:38
Consolation Round 4
106 –Damian Brady dec. Kayin Bard (Kane), 5-1
120 –Jacob Carfley pinned Ian Mancuso (Youngsville), 3:29
138 –Nik Fegert dec. Ethan Fetterolf (Penns Valley), 5-3
172 –Chase Irwin pinned Caden McCune (Youngsville), 3:41
189 –Ben Campbell (Northwestern) pinned Alex Shaffer, 3:37
Championship Semifinals
152 –Artis Simmons (Erie McDowell) dec. Logan Augenbaugh, 5-2
Consolation Round 5
106 –Issac Meyers (Peters Township) dec. Damian Brady, 12-5
120 –Colten Shunk (Penns Valley) dec. Jacob Carfley, 5-1
138 –Dane Wenner (Cranberry) dec. Nik Fegert, 4-2 SV
172 –Chase Irwin pinned Malique Smith (Moon), 3:44
Consolation Semifinals
152 –Logan Augenbaugh maj. dec. Jaxon Covell (Titusville), 14-2
172 –Suds Dubler (Glendale) pinned Chase Irwin, 0:14
Seventh Place
106 –Teige Berger (General McLane) maj. dec. Damian Brady, 10-0
120 –Jacob Carfley pinned Gage Sonnie (DuBois), 1:44
138 –Nik Fegert dec. Hudson Spires (General McLane), 5-4
Fifth Place
172 –Alan Wolfe (Hampton) dec. Chase Irwin, 3-1
Third Place
152 –Clay Thomas (Union City) dec. Logan Augenbaugh, 2-0
Glendale results
Championship Round 1
120 –Cole Bish (Redbank Valley) pinned Nate Storm, 1:08
138 –Dayton Johnson pinned Jacob Kundick (Redbank Valley), 1:31
145 –Tavis Lindsay (Moon) pinned Malachi Richards, 0:54
160 –Zeke Dubler pinned Braeden Lobdell (North East), 0:07
172 –Suds Dubler pinned Steven Klakamp (Union City), 0:26
215 –Britton Spangle pinned Russell Wismer (General McLane), 1:43
Consolation Round 1
145 –Purna Tamang (North East) pinned Malachi Richards, 1:14
Championship Round 2
113 –Ryder Krise won by forfeit over Nasir Simmons (Erie McDowell)
132 –George Campbell won by tech. fall over Nate Long (Penns Valley), 18-2 3:52
138 –Davey Aughenbaugh (DuBois) pinned Dayton Johnson, 3:54
160 –Zeke Dubler pinned Micah Fetterolf (Penns Valley), 1:13
172 –Suds Dubler pinned Parker Nave (Peters Township), 1:02
215 –Britton Spangle pinned Logan Smith (McGuffey), 0:20
Consolation Round 2
120 –Gage Sonnie (DuBois) pinned Nate Storm, 0:54
138 –Dayton Johnson pinned Xoren Radusewicz (Belle Vernon), 2:14
Consolation Round 3
138 –Trenton Rice (Franklin) pinned Dayton Johnson, 1:43
Championship Quarterfinals
113 –Colin Bartley (Laurel) pinned Ryder Krise, 1:44
132 –Kole Doppelheuer (Belle Vernon) dec. George Campbell, 4-1
160 –Zeke Dubler dec. Jacob Lukez (Pine-Richland), 4-3
172 –Suds Dubler pinned Alan Wolfe (Hampton), 1:25
215 –Britton Spangle pinned Kollin Brungart (Penns Valley), 0:47
Consolation Round 4
113 –Michael Stanley (Cranberry) pinned Ryder Krise, 1:36
132 –George Campbell maj. dec. Daniel DeLong (Cranberry), 14-2
Championship Semifinals
160 –Zeke Dubler dec. Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell), 7-3
172 –Logan Hoffman (Belle Vernon) dec. Suds Dubler, 4-3
215 –Troy Peterson (Erie McDowell) pinned Britton Spangle, 3:57
Consolation Round 5
132 –George Campbell pinned Nate Stearns (Titusville), 1:26
Consolation Semifinals
132 –Jack Martinec (Cochranton) maj. dec. George Campbell, 12-3
172 –Suds Dubler pinned Chase Irwin (Curwensville), 0:14
215 –Britton Spangle pinned Adam Ware (Hopewell), 0:45
Fifth Place
132 –Brendan Orr (DuBois) dec. George Campbell, 6-4 SV
Third Place
172 –Suds Dubler pinned Brock Covell (Titusville), 1:54
215 –Britton Spangle dec. Carsen Rupp (Redbank Valley), 6-1 SV
Championship Finals
160 –Grant Mackay (Laurel) dec. Zeke Dubler, 6-0