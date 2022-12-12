HOUTZDALE — The Curwensville boys basketball team picked up a 44-35 victory over host Moshannon Valley Monday at Lamont Close Gymnasium.
Davis Fleming led the Golden Tide with 12 points, while Chandler English and Parker Wood each netted nine.
Sam Howard paced the Black Knights with 16. Landyn Evans added nine.
Curwensville evened its overall record to 1-1, while improving to 1-0 in the ICC and MVL. Mo Valley slipped to 0-2 overall and 0-1 in league play.
The Knights are back in action Wednesday at Bellwood-Antis. The Golden Tide host Glendale Thursday.
Curwensville—44
Wassil 1 0-2 2, McGarry 1 0-1 2, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 4 3-4 12, English 3 3-4 9, Holland 1 2-2 4, H. Tkacik 2 0-0 6, Wood 4 0-0 9, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 8-13 44.
Moshannon Valley—35
Hummel 1 4-5 6, T. Kephart 1 0-0 2, Howard 6 3-5 16, Beish 0 2-4 2, Evans 4 1-4 9, Gardner 0 0-0 0, Reifer 0 0-0 0, K. Kephart 0 0-0 0. Totals: 12 10-17 35.
Three-pointers: Fleming, H. Tkacik 2, Wood; Howard.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 6 15 10 13—44
Mo Valley 8 6 11 10—35