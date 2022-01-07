ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville basketball team fell to Juniata Valley 56-43 on Friday night.
Ty Terry had 24 points to lead the Tide.
Curwensville dropped to 3-6 overall and 2-3 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide travel to Williamsburg on Monday.
Curwensville—43
Wassil 1 0-0 3, Terry 8 3-4 24, Lee 0 0-0 0, McGarry 1 0-0 2, Swanson 1 0-0 2, Fleming 0 0-0 0, English 2 0-0 4, Holland 0 0-0 0, Wood 4 0-0 8, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-4 43.
Juniata Valley—56
Deihl 4 2-2 13, Robinson 5 2-2 12, Mattas 3 0-0 6, Edwards 3 1-2 7, Soder 1 0-0 2, McFadden 8 0-0 16, Beck 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-6 56.
Three-pointers: Wassil, Terry 5. Deihl 3.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 11 7 16 9—43
Juniata Valley 17 14 13 12—56