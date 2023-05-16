CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team finished off the regular season with a 10-5 victory over visiting Moshannon Valley on Tuesday.
Cael Butler knocked in three runs on the day, while Merek Sutika was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Chris Fegert added two hits, with a double, and two RBIs.
Logan Kunkle earned the victory, going four innings and allowing five runs on five hits and five walks. Ayden Sutika picked up the save after pitching three innings of relief.
For Moshannon Valley, Tanner Kephart had two RBIs and a double, while Jake O’Donnell had a double and an RBI.
James Hummel took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk.
Moshannon Valley dropped to 6-13 overall, 4-10 in the Inter County Conference and 3-5 in the Moshannon Valley League. The Knights host Juniata Valley on Thursday in the first round of the District 6 Class 1A playoffs.
Curwensville finished the season at 7-12 overall, 3-9 in the ICC and 2-5 in the MVL.
Moshannon Valley—5
O’Donnell 3210, Kephart 4112, Witherow 3111, Wells 1001, Lobb 3011, Evans 2000, Moore 2000, Howard 3000, Reifer 2100, Phillips 0000, Hummel 0000. Totals: 23-5-4-5.
Curwensville—10
C. Fegert 4122, Pentz 5111, Kunkle 4121, A. Sutika 4220, N. Fegert 2101, Neiswender 4110, M. Sutika 3222, Finn 3110, Butler 2000, Pierce 0000. Totals: 31-10-11-10.
Score by Innings
Mo Valley 102 020 0— 5 4 2
Curwensville 204 220 x—10 11 1
Errors—Reifer, Lobb. Neiswender. LOB—Moshannon Valley 3, Glendale 12. DP—Curwensville 1. 2B—O’Donnell, Kephart. C. Fegert. SF—Wells. SB—O’Donnell, Kephart, Reifer. A. Sutika. HBP—A. Sutika.
Pitching
Moshannon Valley: Hummel—0 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO. O’Donnell—3 1/3 IP, 8 H, 6 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO. Kephart—1 2/3 IP, 0 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 3 SO. Reifer—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Kunkle—4 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO. A. Sutika—3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
WP—Kunkle (2-2). LP—Hummel (0-2). S—A. Sutika.