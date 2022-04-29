CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team took down visiting Brockway 12-2 in six innings on Friday.
Spencer Hoover led the Golden Tide’s 10-hit attack with three. He scored two runs and knocked in one. Tyler Lee added two hits and recorded four RBIs.
Jake Mullins, Jayson Rowles and Logan Kunkle all scored two runs.
Shane Sunderlin picked up the win in relief of Mullins, who tossed the first two scoreless innings. Sunderlin allowed two runs (none earned) on three hits, while striking out four in his three innings of work.
Curwensville improved to 7-1 with the win.
The Tide are back in action Tuesday at Williamsburg.
Brockway—2
Brubaker ss 4120, Bennett cf 3011, Brubaker p-1b 2000, E. Swanson rf 3000, Bash 3b 3000, Shugarts dh-c 2010, Young 1b-p 2100, Antonuccio 2b 3000, J. Swanson lf 2000, Faith c 0000. Totals: 24-2-4-1.
Curwensville—12
Mullins p-ss 3211, Butler ss-lf 2010, Sunderlin 1b-p-1b 3111, Farley ph 1000, Hoover c 4231, Rowles rf 3210, Sutika 3b 1101, Lee 2b 3124, Kunkle dh 1211, C. Fegert cf 2100. Totals: 23-12-10-9.
Score by Innings
Brockway 002 000— 2 4 3
Curwensville 405 021—12 10 1
Errors—Bash, Bribaker 2; Sutika. DP—Brockway 2. LOB—Brockway 8, Curwensville 5. SAC—Fegert, Sutika. SF—Sutika. HBP—Shugarts, J. Swanson, Brubaker; Rowles, Butler. SB—Hoover, Mullins. WP—Brubaker 5; Libby.
Pitching
Brockway: Brubaker—2 1/3 IP, 4 H, 8 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 1 SO; Young—3 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Sunderlin—3 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO; Libby—1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Sunderlin (2-0). LP—Brubaker.