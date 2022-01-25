CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team picked up a 48-12 victory over visiting Punxsutawney Tuesday evening at Patton Hall.
The Golden Tide won seven of the nine contested bouts, racking up five falls.
Nik Fegert (138), Logan Aughenbaugh (152), Chase Irwin (189), Alex Shaffer (215) and Trenton Guiher (285) all pinned their opponents.
Jake Carfley (120) and Zach Shaffer (145) earned decisions for the Golden Tide, while Damian Brady (106) and Ryder Kuklinskie (132) got forfeit wins.
Curwensville improved to 13-4 with the win.
The Golden Tide return to action this evening, hosting Juniata Valley.
Curwensville 48,
Punxsutawney 12
172—Landon Martz, P, pinned Ethan Siegel, C, 2:36. (0-6).
189—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Vincenzo Scott, P, 1:22. (6-6).
215—Alex Shaffer, C, pinned Hunter Harris, P, 1:51. (12-6).
285—Trenton Guiher, C, pinned Matt Grusky, P, 2:22. (18-6).
106—Damian Brady, C, won by forfeit. (24-6).
113—No bout.
120—Jake Carfley, C, dec. Gould Dysen, P, 6-1. (27-6).
126—No bout.
132—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, won by forfeit. (33-6).
138—Nik Fegert, C, pinned David Kunselman, P, 2:15. (39-6).
145—Zach Shaffer, C, dec. Brice Rowan, P, 3-2. (42-6).
152—Logan Aughenbaugh, C, pinned Brady Smith, P, 5:26.(48-6).
160—Grant Miller, P, pinned Jarrett Anderson, C, 1:41. (48-12).