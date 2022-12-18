NEW BETHLEHEM — After starting the day with two losses Saturday at the Redbank Valley Christmas Duals, the Curwensville wrestling team rebounded for three straight wins to end the day at 3-2.
The Tide, who were missing a couple starters due to illness, then lost two more over the course of the day because of sickness and injury, dropped 42-22 and 48-16 decisions to Titusville and Greenville, respectively, before coming back with three victories.
The Rockets and Trojans both went 4-0 in their pools and met for the championship where Greenville blasted Titusville 54-16.
Curwensville beat Youngsville (48-15), Kane (30-26) and Clarion (36-27) despite missing kids at four weight classes.
“We started out a little flat,” Curwensville head coach Dean Swatsworth said. “I am pleased with how our team was able to turn it around and finish on a strong note. We did have a few kids out of our lineup, so we tried to move kids around to get the matches we thought could help our team win.
“Overall I feel we wrestled well, and these types of matches will help us grow as a team as well as individual wrestlers.”
The Tide got back on the winning track against Youngsville in a match that saw it win six straight bouts by fall after falling behind 15-6. Nik Fegert (145), Alex Murawski (152), Logan Aughenbaugh (160), Jarett Anderson (172), Chase Irwin (189) and Trenton Guiher (215) racked up the consecutive pins with the last five coming in the first period.
Guiher, who pinned his Youngsville opponent in 15 seconds, led the Tide by going 5-0 on the day with two falls and three decisions.
Guiher also had a key pin in the Tide’s four-point victory against Kane, joining Dylan Deluccia (133), Fegert and Irwin in earning critical bonus points. Austin Gilliland (107) also recorded a forfeit in the match.
Gilliland, Deluccia, Aughenbaugh and Irwin all finished their days at 4-1.
Deluccia racked up four pins, Irwin recorded three and Aughenbaugh notched two. Fegert went 3-2 with three pins.
Curwensville (4-2) is back in action Tuesday at Glendale.
Titusville 42, Curwensville 22
107—Austin Gilliland, C, dec. Sawyer Wolfkiel, T, 9-7 (0-3)
114—Andrew Donaldson, T, won by forfeit (6-3)
121—No match (6-3)
127—Coleman Huck, T, pinned Damian Brady, C, 0:46 (12-3)
133—Trenton Rodgers, T, pinned Dylan Deluccia, C, 0:41 (18-3)
139—Nate Stearns, T, pinned Ryder Kuklinskie, C, 1:28 (24-3)
145—Nik Fegert, C, pinned Gavin Donaldson, T, 5:58 (24-9)
152—Landen Wolfkiel, T, pinned Alex Murawski, C, 3:30 (30-9)
160—Logan Augenbaugh, C, maj. dec. Jaxon Covell, 9-1 (30-13)
172—Brock Covell, T, pinned Jarett Anderson, C, 2:32 (36-13)
189—Chase Irwin, C, pinned Kameron Mong, T, 0:58 (36-19)
215 —Trenton Guiher, C, dec. Burke Hancock, T, 3-1 (36-22)
285—Hunter Obert, T, won by forfeit (42-22)
Greenville 48, Curwensville 16
114—Mason Goodspeed, G, won by forfeit (6-0)
121—Jeriah Rauso, G, won by forfeit (12-0)
127—Fenix Keck, G, won by forfeit (18-0)
133—Deluccia, C, pinned Casey Myers, G, 0:30 (18-6)
139—Kuklinskie, C, pinned Braydon Porter, G, 1:10 (18-12)
145—Rudy Gentile, G, dec. Fegert, C, 3-1 (21-12)
152—Hayden Robertson, G, pinned Murawski, C, 3:00 (27-12)
160—Augenbaugh, C, dec. Luke Gentile, G, 7-2 (27-15)
172—Bennett Hayne, G, pinned Anderson, C, 2:21 (33-15)
189—Teague Calvin, G, pinned Irwin, C, 1:21 (39-15)
215—Guiher, C, dec. Malachi Hyde, G, 4-3 (39-18)
285—Joey Peterson, G, won by forfeit (45-18)
107—Madilyn Enterline, G, dec. Gilliland, C, 6-3 (48-18)
Curwensville 48, Youngsville 15
121—James Johnson, Y, won by forfeit (0-6)
127—Shelby Lobdell, Y, won by forfeit (0-12)
133—Deluccia, C, pinned Ian Mancuso, Y, 5:33 (6-12)
139—Logan McDonald, Y, dec. Kuklinskie, C, 10-5 (6-15)
145—Fegert, C, pinned Owen Auflick, Y, 4:12 (12-15)
152 —Murawski, C, pinned Aidan Mancuso, Y, 1:54 (18-15)
160—Augenbaugh, C, pinned Griffen Daley, Y,0:32 (24-15)
172—Anderson, C, pinned Aiden Turner, Y, 0:57 (30-15)
189—Irwin, C, pinned Gavin Bundy, Y, 0:27 (36-15)
215—Guiher, C, pinned Graeme Minnis, Y, 0:15 (42-15)
285—No match (42-15)
107—Gilliland, C, won by forfeit (48-15)
114—No match (48-15)
Curwensville 30, Kane 26
127—No match. (0-0)
133—Deluccia, C, pinned Austin Campbell, K, 1:33. (6-0)
139—No match. (6-0)
145—Fegert, C, pinned Blaine Good, K, 1:03. (12-0)
152—Reece Bechakas, K, tech fall, Murawski, C, 17-1, 4:47. (12-5)
160—Luke Ely, K, dec. Aughenbaugh, K. 6-1. (12-8)
172—Ben Walter, K, pinned Anderson, C, 2:23. (12-14)
189—Irwin, C, pinned Kane Scharba, K, 1:30. (18-14)
215—No match. (18-14).
285—Guiher, C, pinned Evan Smith, K, 0:34. (24-14).
107—Gilliland, C, won by forfeit. (30-14)
114—Kayin Bard, K, won by forfeit. (30-20)
121—Evan Swanson, K, won by forfeit. (30-26)
Curwensville 36, Clarion 27
133—Deluccia, C, pinned Zane VanTassel, CL, 1:28 (6-0)
139—Brendon Wright, CL, won by forfeit (6-6)
145—Trenton Clyde, C, won by forfeit (12-6)
152—Mason Gourley, CL, dec. Fegert, 8-4 (12-9)
160—Augenbaugh, C, pinned Jacob Henry, CL, 0:20 (18-9)
172—Anderson, C, dec. Matt Alston, CL, 10-3 (21-9)
189—Irwin, C, won by forfeit (27-9)
215—Guiher, C, dec. Logan Edmonds, CL, 3-1 (30-9)
285—Joshua Beal, CL, won by forfeit (30-15)
107—Gilliland, C, pinned Kaden Ferguson, CL, 1:28 (36-15)
114—Logan Powell, CL, won by forfeit (36-21)
121—Grayson Aaron, CL, won by forfeit (36-27)
127—No match (36-27)