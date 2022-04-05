CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team rallied past visiting Williamsburg 5-2 on Tuesday.
The Pirates led 2-0 most of the game after scoring both runs in the top of the first. But Curwensville tied the game in the fifth before plating three more in the bottom of the sixth.
Jake Mullins picked up the win, tossing six innings and allowing two runs (one earned) on just three hits. He walked three batters and struck out seven.
Shane Sunderlin tossed a perfect seventh to notch the save. He struck out two batters.
Ayden Sutika had two hits for the Golden Tide, while Thad Butler and Spencer Hoover each collected two RBIs.
Curwensville (1-0) is back in action Thursday, hosting Bellwood-Antis.
Williamsburg—2
Hughes 1100, Gorsuch 3110, Palmer 2010, Hartman 3000, Shawver 2001, Uplinger 2001, Brantner 3010, McGregor 2000, Wagner 3000. Totals: 21-2-3-2.
Curwensville—5
Butler 3012, Lee 3110, Mullins 2001, Sunderlin 4000, Hoover 3012, Rowles 3000, Sutika 3020, Swanson 0000, N. Fegert 0100, Libby 2000, Kunkle 1110, C. Fegert 2210. Totals: 26-5-7-5.
Score by Innings
Williamsburg 200 000 0—2 3 2
Curwensville 000 023 x—5 7 1
Errors—Brantner, Shawver; Mullins. LOB—Williamsburg 4, Curwensville 9. SAC—McGregor, Uplinger; Butler. HBP—Shawver (by Mullins); C. Fegert (by Hartman). SB—Hughes; Hoover, C. Fegert, Butler, Mullins, Libby. CS—Brantner.
Pitching
Williamsburg: McGregor—4 1/3 IP, 2 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 SO; Palmer—2/3 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 SO; Hartman—1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO.
Curwensville: Mullins—6 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 3 BB, 7 SO; Sunderlin—1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Muillins (1-0). LP—Hartman. Save—Sunderlin.