BROCKWAY — The Curwensville boys basketball team defeated Brockway 63-28 on Thursday.
Davis Fleming led the Golden Tide with 16 points. Chandler English added 11 points, while Dan McGarry scored nine and Parker Wood netted eight.
Curwensville improved to 3-5 with the win.
The Tide are back in action Monday at West Branch.
Curwensville—63
Wassil 2 0-0 6, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 5-8 9, Howell 0 0-0 0, Swanson 1 0-2 3, Fleming 6 3-4 16, English 4 2-2 11, Holland 2 0-3 4, H. Tkakic 0 0-0 0, Colton 1 0-0 2, Wood 4 0-0 8, Sutika 2 0-0 4. Totals: 24 10-19 63.
Brockway—28
Cavalline 0 0-0 0, Lin 0 0-1 0, I. Crawford 0 2-2 2, Carlson 3 1-2 8, Newcamp 0 0-0 0, Demonte 1 0-0 2, R. Crawford 0 0-0 0, Hughes 1 0-0 2, Yahner 1 2-3 4, Grieneisen 3 2-3 8, Wilcox 1 0-0 2. Totals: 10 7-11 28.
Three-pointers: Wassil 2, Swanson, Fleming, English; Carlson.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 13 12 15 23—63
Brockway 11 3 6 8—28