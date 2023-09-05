CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team swept a quad meet Tuesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Club, topping DuBois Central Catholic by a stroke (181-182) and handling Everett (181-197) and Tussey Mountain (181-221).
“We went 3-0, you can’t beat that,” Curwensville head coach Mike Bookhamer said. “DCC beat us last week so it was nice to get them today. They’re a good, solid team. We’re making progress.”
Curwensville’s Trenton Best led all golfers with a 40. Davis Fleming (45), Conner Howell (46) and Austin Gilliland (50) also scored for the Tide.
Curwensville, which improved to 4-6, is back in action today at Claysburg-Kimmel.
Curwensville—181
Trenton Best 40, Davis Fleming 45, Conner Howell 46, Austin Gilliland 46. Others: Grant Swanson 50, Connor Smay 57. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 52.
DuBois Central Catholic—182
Brent Miller 43, Aiden Snowberger 44, Tristan Sedor 45, Devin Suplizio 50. Others: Jack Roy 54.
Everett—197
Kendall Pittman 44, Peyton Taylor 50, Jackson Dinnocenti 51, Maddox Risbon 52. Others: Del Hollis, Derek Wilt 59.
Tussey Mountain—221
Rezze Musselman 48, Zach Conner 56, Caden Norwood 57, Zach Bowers 60. Others: Brianna Gabrielson 60, Aiden Repogle 61.