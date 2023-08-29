DUBOIS — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped another close match Tuesday at DuBois Country Club, falling to DuBois Central Catholic by two strokes, 191-193.
The Golden Tide’s Trenton Best led all golfers with a 42. Curwensville’s Conner Howell added a 46, while Davis Fleming carded a 52 and Austin Gilliland shot 53.
Also playing for the Tide were Grant Swanson and Connor Smay, who both recorded 54s.
Curwensville, which slipped to 1-5 with the loss, is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney..
DuBois Central Catholic—191
Aiden Snowberger 45, Tristan Seder 46, Trent Miller 46, Peyton Suplizio 54. Others: Jack Roy 57, Nate Harris 65.
Curwensville—193
Trenton Best 42, Conner Howell 46, Davis Fleming 52, Austin Gilliland 53. Others: Grant Swanson 54, Connor Smay 54. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 57, Logan Kunkle 66.