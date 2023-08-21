EVERETT — The Curwensville boys golf team took down host Everett by seven strokes Monday at Down River Golf Course, topping the Indians 183-190.
The Golden Tide’s Conner Howell had the low round of the day among all golfers, carding a 39.
Trenton Best shot a 44 for Curwensville, while Davis Fleming (49) and Connor Smay (51) rounded out the scoring for the Tide.
Alex Murawski (53) and Logan Kunkle (60) also competed for Curwensville, which improved to 1-2 with the win.
McConnellsburg (176) and Tussey Mountain (217) were also at the quad meet, but only scored against the hosts.
Curwensville is back in action today at Brookville.
Curwensville—183
Conner Howell 39, Trenton Best 44, Davis Fleming 49, Connor Smay 51. Others: Alex Murawski 53, Logan Kunkle 60.
Everett—190
Maddox Risbon 42, Jackson Dinnocenti 43, Peyton Taylor 50, Derek Wilt 55. Others: Kendall Pittman 59, Del Hollis 60.
McConnellsburg—176
Hunter Ward 42, Deacon Garland 43, Myles Beard 45, Kohen Hall 46. Others: Ethan Powell 48, Bodie Shires 55.
Tussey Mountain—217
Rezze Musselman 48, Aiden Repogle 54, Zach Bowser 57, Zach Connor 58. Others: Kaiden Norwood 63. Ty Kagarise 64.