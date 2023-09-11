CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to visiting Punxsutawney 185-200 on Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.

Connor Smay paced the Golden Tide with a 48, while Conner Howell carded a 49. Trenton Best (51) and Austin Gilliland (52) also scored for Curwensville.

Punxsy teammates Noah Kengersky and Gavin Wilson tied for the low score with a 45.

Curwensville, which fell to 5-7, is back in action today ay North Star.

Punxsutawney—185

Noah Kengersky 45, Gavin Wilson 45, Sawyer Hall 47, Evan Presloid 48. Others: Nate Rendeck, Jim Neese.

Curwensville—200

Connor Smay 48, Conner Howell 49, Trenton Best 51, Austin Gilliland 52. Others: Davis Fleming 58, Grant Swanson 62. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 61, Logan Kunkle 66.

