CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team fell to visiting Punxsutawney 185-200 on Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Connor Smay paced the Golden Tide with a 48, while Conner Howell carded a 49. Trenton Best (51) and Austin Gilliland (52) also scored for Curwensville.
Punxsy teammates Noah Kengersky and Gavin Wilson tied for the low score with a 45.
Curwensville, which fell to 5-7, is back in action today ay North Star.
Punxsutawney—185
Noah Kengersky 45, Gavin Wilson 45, Sawyer Hall 47, Evan Presloid 48. Others: Nate Rendeck, Jim Neese.
Curwensville—200
Connor Smay 48, Conner Howell 49, Trenton Best 51, Austin Gilliland 52. Others: Davis Fleming 58, Grant Swanson 62. Junior Varsity: Alex Murawski 61, Logan Kunkle 66.