CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 192-217 decision to visiting Brockway Monday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course.
Davis Fleming led the Golden Tide with a 50. Landon Bailor (53), Zach Peters (56) and Kaceton Ciamacco (58) also scored for Curwensville.
Brockway’s Dylen Coder was the medalist, shooting a 45.
Curwensville is back in action Wednesday, hosting Clearfield and DuBois Central Catholic.
Brockway—192
Dylen Coder 45, Weston Pisarchick 46, Troy Johnston 50, Daniel Shugarts 51. Others: Parker Pisarchick 58.
Curwensville—217
Davis Fleming 50, Landon Bailor 53, Zach Peters 56, Kaceton Ciamacco 58. Others: Evan Losey 62, Phin Mileski 63.