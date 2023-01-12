CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville wrestling team dropped a 45-24 decision to visiting Mount Union Thursday at Patton Hall.
The Trojans won seven of the 10 contested bouts and picked up a pair of forfeits.
Curwensville got pins from Ryder Kuklinskie (133) and Logan Aughenbaugh (160) and a forfeit victory from Nik Fegert (139). Trenton Guiher also picked up a victory, winning by disqualification.
Curwensville slipped to 6-5 on the season.
The Tide are back in action Friday and Saturday at the Mid-Winter Mayhem Tournament at IUP’s Kovalchick Center.
Mount Union 45,
Curwensville 24
133—Ryder Kuklinskie, C, pinned Rowan McClain-Hartman, MU, 5:27 (0-6).
139—Nik Fegert, C, won by forfeit (0-12).
145—Micah Atherton, MU, pinned Mathew Macdonald, C, 5:08 (6-12).
152—Vance Hower, MU, dec. J.D. Strong, C, 6-0 (9-12).
160—Logan Augenbaugh, C, pinned Deegan Rittenhouse, MU, 3:46 (9-18).
172—Jase Ripple, MU, dec. Jarett Anderson, C, 4-2 (12-18).
189 —Josh Ryan, MU, pinned Chase Irwin, C, 4:52 (18-18).
215 —Trenton Guiher, C, won by disq. over Davin Yocum, MU, 0 (18-24).
285—Haiden Inch, MU, won by forfeit (24-24).
107—Mason Beatty, MU, won by forfeit (30-24).
114—Kamden Beatty, MU, pinned Austin Gilliland, C, 3:25 (36-24).
121—A.J. Chilcote, MU, pinned Damian Brady, C, 3:00 (42-24).
127—Jacik Hess, MU, dec. Dylan Deluccia, C, 6-4 (45-24).