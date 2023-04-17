PURCHASE LINE — The Curwensville baseball team rapped 12 hits Monday in a 16-6 win over Purchase Line in a game shortened to five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Andrew Pentz and Lawson Neiswender led the way with three hits apiece. Pentz scored two runs and knocked in two, while Neiswender recorded three RBIs.
Chris Fegert added two hits, scored three runs and collected three RBIs. Ayden Sutika also had two hits to go with two runs and three RBIs, while Aidan Finn and Merek Sutika each batted in a pair of runs.
Logan Kunkle got the win, tossing four innings and allowing three runs (one earned) on six hits. He walked two batters and struck out four.
Curwensville improved to 4-6 with the win.
The Golden Tide host Moshannon Valley today.
Curwensville—16
C. Fegert cf 4323, Pentz c 3232, Kunkle p-ss 4100, A. Sutika 3b-p 3322, N. Fegert lf 1201, Neiswender 1b 4133, M. Sutika rf 2212, Finn dh 4112, Cayden Pierce ss 0000, Butler 2b 3100. Totals: 28-16-12-15.
Purchase Line—6
Chambers cf 2210, Edwards 3b 3131, Smarsh ss 3121, Byers 1b 3020, Brooks 2b 3100, Robertson lf 2100, Wickens p 2000, Misko p 1012, Zurenko dh 3000, Hughes c 0000, Boring rf 2000. Totals: 24-6-9-5.
Score by Innings
Curwensville 317 14—16 12 2
Purchase Line 210 03— 6 9 5
Errors—C. Fegert 2; Edwards, Boring, Wickens, Robertson 2. LOB—Curwensville 8, Purchase Line 5. 2B—Misko. SF—C. Fegert. HBP—N. Fegert 3, Kunkle, A. Sutika. SB—Butler 2, N. Fegert, C. Fegert 2, Pentz, M. Sutika 2, A. Sutika. CS—N. Fegert.
Pitching
Curwensville: Kunkle—4 IP, 6 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 4 SO; A. Sutika—1 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Purchase Line: Wickens—3 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 2 SO; Misko—2 IP, 4 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Kunkle (1-1). LP—Wickens.