DuBOIS — The Curwensville Golden Tide wrestling team’s trip to the District 9 Class AA Duals was a short one as it was routed by eventual champion Brookville, 55-9, in Saturday morning’s semifinal round.
The Raiders, ranked No. 7 in the state by papowerwrestling.com, won their ninth straight title and 10th in 11 years. They also improved upon their first matchup with the Tide.
After beating Curwensville, 48-21, back on Jan. 20, the Raiders won 11 of the 13 bouts this time around and held a 52-0 advantage before the Tide’s lone win on the mat came at 215 pounds when Brennen Moore beat Caden Marshall, 6-4, in overtime.
Moore trailed Marshall 3-2 going into the third period before reversing the Raiders junior for a 4-3 lead. Marshall escaped with 10 seconds left to tie the bout and send it into overtime before Moore recorded the winning takedown.
The Raiders forfeited to 106-pounder Damian Brady to set the final score in the final bout.
Brookville went on to beat Brockway 40-23 in the final. The Raiders advance to the PIAA Duals starting Thursday at Hershey’s Giant Center starting at 2 p.m. They’ll face the winner of tonight’s Fort LeBoeuf vs. Burgettstown preliminary round matchup in the first round.
In Saturday’s other semifinal, Brockway beat Port Allegany 40-12, a bigger margin than the Rovers’ 37-36 win over the Gators in December.
The Tide (14-5) visit Redbank Valley Tuesday.