CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville baseball team dropped both ends of a double header Saturday, falling to Juniata Valley 4-2 in the opener before suffering a 10-3 defeat at the hands of Bellwood-Antis.
The Tide collected nine hits off the Hornets, getting two from Logan Kunkle and Cael Butler, who each knocked in a run. Nik Fegert also had two hits.
Ayden Sutika took the loss after throwing the first four innings and giving up three runs (just one earned) on five hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter.
In the second game, Bellwood-Antis jumped out to a 5-0 advantage after one and led 7-0 before the Tide plated their three runs in the third.
Butler had two more hits, while Sutika had a 3-run double.
Curwensville, which fell to 6-9 overall and 3-7 in the Inter County Conference, is back in action today at Moshannon Valley.
Game 1
Juniata Valley—4
Rodkey cf 4120, Cruch 2b 4110, Buckley ss 4042, Robinson c 4000, Harbst p-lf 4111, Diehl lf-p 3000, Dick eb 3001, Shea rf 3000, Edwards 1b 3110. Totals: 32-4-9-4.
Curwensville—2
C. Fegert cf 4010, Pentz c 3010, Kunkle ss 3021, A. Sutika p-3b 3000. N. Fegert lf 3020, Neiswender 1b 2000, M. Sutika rf 3100, Finn dh-p 3110, Pierce 3b 0000, Butler 2b 3021. Totals: 27-2-9-2.
Score by Innings
Juniata Valley 012 010 0—4 9 0
Curwensville 001 100 0—2 9 4
Errors—Butler, Neiswender 2, A. Sutika. LOB—Juniata Valley 7, Curwensville 10. DP—Curwensville. SF—Kunkle. HBP—N. Fegert (by Harbst). SB—Rodkey, Buckley 3, Harbst 2; N. Fegert 2. C. Fegert, Finn, M. Sutika, A. Sutika.
Pitching
Juniata Valley: Harbst—5 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 4 BB, 4 SO; Deihl—2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO.
Curwensville: A. Sutika—4 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 3 SO; Finn—3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO.
WP—Harbst. LP—A. Sutika. Save—Deihl.
Game 2
Bellwood-Antis—10
Kost p-lf 5110, Dorminy cf 5121, Pier 1b 2200, Cocciotti 3b-p 5122, Berkowitz ss 3200, C. Swogger c 4132, T. Swogger fr 3001, Kyle ph 1111, Gonzalez 2b 4000, Bardell 3b 4100. Totals: 36-10-9-7.
Curwensville—3
Kunkle ss-p-ss 3100, Radzieta ph 1000, C. Fegert cf 3100, Pentz 1b-ss-rf 1100, Bloom rf 0000, Neiwsender p-1b 3000, Wills 1b 0000, A. Sutika 3b 3013, M. Sutika rf-p 2000, Finn dh 3000, Lezzer c 0000, Nelen lf 2000, McCartney lf 1000, Butler 2b 2020, Pierce 2b 1000.
Score by Innings
Bellwood-Antis 511 002 1—10 9 1
Curwensville 003 000 0— 3 3 6
Errors—Cocciotti; Kunkle, McCartney, Pentz, Pierce, A. Sutika 2. LOB—Bellwood-Antis—10, Curwensville 4. 2B—A. Sutika. HBP—Pier 2, Berkowitz. SB—Dorminy 2, Cocciotti, C. Swogger 3, Pier, Berkowitz, Kyle; Butler.
Pitching
Bellwood-Antis: Kost—3 2/3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO; Cocciotti—3 1/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO.
Curwensville: Neiswender—1 2/3 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO; Kunkle—3 1/3 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO; M. Sutika—2 IP, 1 H, 3 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO.
WP—Cocciotti. LP—Neiswender.