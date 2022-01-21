CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys basketball team dropped a 66-40 decision to visiting Mount Union Friday at Patton Hall.
Dan McGarry led the Golden Tide with 20 points. Ty Terry added 14.
Curwensville fell to 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the Inter County Conference.
The Tide return to the court Tuesday at Moshannon Valley.
Mount Union—66
Danish 5 0-0 10, Cuff 4 0-0 8, Brumbaugh 7 0-0 17, Wilson 1 0-0 2, Delo 12 0-0 26, Barksdale 0 0-0 0, Wicrich 0 0-2 0, Bilger 1 0-0 3. Totals: 30 0-2 66.
Curwensville—40
Wassil 0 0-0 0, Terry 5 0-0 14, Lee 1 0-0 2, McGarry 6 7-8 20, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 1 0-0 2, Holland 0 2-4 2, Condon 0 0-0 0, Spencer 0 0-0 0, Colton 0 0-0 0, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 9-12 40.
Three-pointers: Brumbaugh 3, Delo 2, Bilger; Terry 4, McGarry.
Score by Quarters
Mount Union 12 17 19 18—66
Curwensville 12 8 6 14—40