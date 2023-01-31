ALEXANDRIA — The Curwensville boys basketball team fell to host Juniata Valley 75-56 on Tuesday.
Parker Wood led the Golden Tide with 16 points, while Chandler English scored 15 points and Davis Fleming netted 10.
Curwensville fell to 8-8 overall and 5-5 in the Inter County Conference.
The Golden Tide are back in action Friday at Williamsburg.
Curwensville—56
Wassil 1 1-2 4, L. Tkacik 0 0-0 0, McGarry 2 2-4 6, Swanson 0 0-0 0, Fleming 4 1-2 10, English 7 1-2 15, H, Tkacik 2 0-0 5, Colton 0 0-0 0, Wood 8 0-1 16, Sutika 0 0-0 0. Totals: 24 5-11 56.
Juniata Valley—75
Deihl 7 7-8 22, Robinson 5 0-0 10, McFadden 1 1-2 3, Edwards 6 1-2 13, Mattis 8 2-2 19, Bark 1 1-2 3, Musser 0 0-0 0, Rand 2 0-0 5. Totals: 30 12-16 75.
Score by Quarters
Curwensville 14 9 17 16—56
Juniata Valley 11 23 14 27—75