CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team went 1-1 Wednesday at Eagles Ridge Golf Course, topping Punxsutawney 219-223, but falling to DuBois by a 169-219 score.
Zach Peters led the Golden Tide with a 53. Curwensville’s Ayden Sutika (55), Conner Howell (55) and Landon Bailor (56) also scored.
DuBois’ Gavin Karchak shot the low round with a 41. He was followed by teammates Brock Smith (42), Tyson Kennis (43) and Maddox Bennett (43).
Curwensville is back in action today at Claysburg-Kimmel.
DuBois—169
Gavin Karchak 41, Brock Smith 42, Tyson Kennis 43, Maddo Bennett 43. Others: Jacob McIntosh 63, Hunter Allman 64.
Curwensville—219
Zach Peters 53, Ayden Sutika 55, Conner Howell 55, Landon Bailor 56. Others: Davis Fleming 59, Kaceton Ciamacco 62. JV: Austin Gilliland 55, Alex Murawski 62.
Punxsutawney—223
Sawyer Hall 48, Jimmy Neese 52, Jake Sikora 60, Dyson Gould 63. Others: Josh Tyger 63, Noah Kengersky 65.