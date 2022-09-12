PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Curwensville boys golf team defeated Punxsutawney by 11 strokes, 207-218, Monday at Punxsutawney Country Club.
Landon Bailor led the Golden Tide with a 48. Kaceton Ciammaco (52), Davis Fleming (53) and Ayden Sutika (54) rounded out the scorers for Curwensville.
Punxsutawney’s Jace Sikora shot the day’s low round with a 43.
Curwensville improved to 3-5 with the win.
The Golden Tide are back in action Wednesday at the Brockway Invitational and travel to Dubois on Thursday.
Curwensville—207
Landon Bailor 48, Kaceton Ciammaco 52, Davis Fleming 53, Ayden Sutika 54. Others: Zach Peters 55, Conner Howell 56. JV: Austin Gilliland 57, Alex Murawski 62.
Punxsutawney—218
Jace Sikora 43, Sanyea Hall 51, Dyson Gould 59, Jake Henretta 65. Others: John Tyger 66, Noah Kengersky 66. JV: Cooper Parra 71, Gage Barrick 72.