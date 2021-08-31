CURWENSVILLE — The Curwensville boys golf team dropped a 215-253 decision to visiting Bellwood-Antis Tuesday at Clearfield-Curwensville Country Club.

Landon Bailor led the Tide with a 57, while Davis Fleming carded a 62.

Bellwood’s Ethan Brown was the medallist, shooting a 44.

Curwensville, which slipped to 0-4, is back in action Thursday at Punxsutawney.

Bellwood-Antis—215

Ethan Brown 44, Caleb Beiswauger 54, Arrhen Gathagan 56, Ryan Macinak 61. Others: Ethan Johnson 62, Jacob Mercer 72.

Curwensville—253

Landon Bailor 57, Davis Fleming 62, Zack Peters 65, Evan Losey 69. Others: Phin Mileski 74, Dane Johnston 77.

