HERSHEY — It proved to be a mixed bag of results for Progressland Friday morning at the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships, but by session's end, three of the four area wrestlers who started the day guaranteed themselves of winning a state medal.
That trio of medalists was headlined by Glendale junior Zeke Dubler, who won his quarterfinal bout to reach the semifinals at 160 pounds.
Older brother Suds Dubler (172 pounds), a senior, and West Branch sophomore Landon Bainey (113), both lost their quarterfinal bouts but bounced back with victories to reach the medal rounds.
Curwensville senior Jake Carfley (25-9) wasn't so fortunate, as he saw his high school career come to an end in the second round of consolations with a heartbreaking 3-2 loss to Mifflinburg senior Brady Struble.
The duo traded reversals in the second period before Struble pulled out the victory when he escaped from the bottom position in the third period with 31 seconds remaining.
Carfley went 1-2 on his only trip to states.
As for Zeke Dubler, he made it two pins in two matches Friday morning when he decked Lackawanna Trail Robbie Schneider in 4:13 in their quarterfinal matchup between Top 5 ranked wrestlers in the state. Schneider came in at No. 4 according to the papowerwrstling.com rankings, while Dubler was No. 5.
Dubler built a 4-1 lead at the time of that fall, scoring a second-period takedown and a third-period reversal that led to the pin, which guaranteed him his first medal in his second trip to the Giant Center.
Older brother Suds also found himself in a Top 5 battle in his quarterfinal bout at 172 directly following Zeke's win on the same mat. Unfortunately, he came out on the wrong side of a tough 2-1 loss to Southern Columbia sophomore Garrett Garcia, the Northeast Regional champ who is ranked No. 3.
Garcia scored his only points on a takedown near the midway point of the first period before riding out the Viking. Dubler cut that lead in half with an escape in the second period before Garcia made the decision to start down in the third.
The Tiger never got out, but Dubler was unable to turn him for backpoints as Garcia came away with the 2-1 win to reach the semifinals.
The loss dropped Dubler into the consolation bracket, where he faced Bishop McDevitt freshman Lucas Lawler with a spot in the medal rounds at stake. And, Dubler joined his brother in being a state medalist by pinning Lawler from the top position in the second period in 2:53.
Bainey, ranked No. 5 at 113, struggling to get his offense going in his quarterfinal bout against West Perry senior Deven Jackson, who doesn't have legs from the knees down. Jackson is a formidable opponent nonetheless, as he placed fourth two years ago and came to Hershey ranked sixth in the state.
Jackson seized control of the bout when he took Bainey down with 17 seconds left in the first period and made those two points stand up.
Bainey cut the lead in half with an escape in the second period, but Jackson returned the favor in the third to go back two at 3-1. Jackson fought off Bainey from there to move on to the semifinals.
The Warrior sophomore bounced back in a big way, though, as he pinned Mifflinburg's Struble — who eliminated Carfley — in 2:55 to reach the medal rounds for the second year in a row.
Bainey built a 9-0 lead prior to the pin, scoring a takedown and two nearfall points in the first period before tacking on a reversal and another set of backs in the second before securing the fall.
