ALLPORT — The West Branch girls soccer team has been on quite a roll since Angie Fenush took over the program before the 2017 season.
The Lady Warriors have been to five consecutive District 6 title games and are the 3-time reigning champs after last season’s 3-2 victory over Bishop Guilfoyle.
West Branch suffered heavy losses to graduation with nine girls moving on, but the cupboard is far from bare with the Lady Warriors returning seven letterwinners, who along with the 10 others on the team, are ready to make their marks on the program.
“We have 17 talented kids on this roster,” sixth-year head coach Fenush said. “Every year we take something we learn from the graduating class and apply it to the new season. Last year’s group — just like every class preceding them – left their mark on these girls and this program, and this team has continued to prove they are willing to put in the work and put their own mark on this program.
“The girls have gained confidence throughout their offseason workouts, spring ball and team camp by really working together and learning each other’s strengths and weaknesses,” Fenush continued “I think the last couple years has taught them hard work and team work can take you far, and when everyone is pushing each other to work harder it’s a fun journey.”
Seniors Hannah Betts and Emmie Parks, juniors Abby Diviney, Erin Godin, Jenna Mertz and Payten Johnson and sophomore Sarah Guglielmi all played key roles on last season’s championship squad and will be counted on to lead a young group.
“The letterwinners are a strong-knit group,” Fenush said. “They understand what it takes to be leaders. Emmie and Hannah have really stepped up as captains and keeping the team together and focused and getting the quieter ones to talk. Mertz and Guglielmi have continued to grow in the midfield and Godin, who can excel anywhere on the field, and our defense is solid with Johnson and Diviney, who have stepped up.”
While there is a strong core group to build around, the Lady Warriors will have to rely on some fresh faces to fill key roles. Juniors Dorothy Bailor, Emma Bucha (who is currently injured), Ciara Condon and Olivia Koleno will likely see their roles expand, while a group of five girls will get their first taste of varsity experience.
“We have three talented freshman (Alexa Prestash, Sydney Sankey, Natalie Yingling) and a first-year senior (Kamryn MacTavish) and sophomore (Josie English) and with only 16 players at the beginning of the season, they will get some big time experience.
“The nice thing about this year is the girls really have become one unit and the older girls have done a great job of working to get the younger girls on the same level.”
The girls will need to be able to count on each other and everyone will have to stay healthy if the Lady Warriors want to successfully navigate a tough schedule.
“We chose to pick up some bigger schools in AAA and AAAA this year to test our toughness,” Fenush said. “With Bald Eagle Area dropping down to single A and a few schools combining, we need to adjust to playing more minutes with less subs than our opponents. We need to keep everyone healthy and gain self confidence throughout the year.”
The Lady Warriors lost a significant part of their offensive output with the graduation of Olivia Straka and Lauren Timblin, who each netted 19 goals last season. But Parks (21 goals) and Mertz (19), along with Guglielmi (8) provide plenty of returning firepower.
Mertz and Parks will lead the forward group and be joined by Kaylea Fenush, MacTavish and Sankey. Bucha should also fit into the group upon her return from injury.
Bailor, Betts, Godin, Guglielmi and Yingling will patrol the midfield, while Condon, Diviney, English, Johnson and Koleno will be keys to the defense. Prestash will take over the keeper duties from the graduated Katlyn Folmar. Guglielmi will also resume her role as the backup netminder.
As for goals for the three-time defending champs, Fenush says they are simple — get better every day.
“It’s a new season for everyone in PIAA so there is no pressure on this team,” she said. “They are ready to get better every day. Be better in some aspect: communication, finishing , and transitioning— really focusing on the little things that help you grow as a team and taking ownership when we lack.
“This group is very talented and we can’t wait to see what they can accomplish when they really believe in themselves and push to to new limits.”
The Lady Warriors opened the season Aug. 27 with a 2-1 overtime loss to Bellefonte. West Branch is back in action Saturday, hosting the Lady Warrior Kickoff Tournament.
Roster
Seniors
*Hannah Betts, Kamryn MacTavish, *Emmie Parks.
Juniors
Dorothy Bailor, Emma Bucha, Ciara Condon, *Abby Diviney, *Erin Godin, *Payten Johnson, Olivia Koleno, *Jenna Mertz.
Sophomores
Josie English, Kaylea Fenush, *Sarah Gugliemli.
Freshmen
Alexa Prestash, Sydney Sankey, Natalie Yingling.
*Returning letterwinners
Schedule
August
27—Bellefonte, 10 a.m.
September
3—Lady Warrior Kickoff Tournament, 9 a.m. 6—Northern Bedford. 7—at Everett, 5 p.m. 12—Huntingdon. 15—at Moshannon Valley, 5:30 p.m.. 22—Curwensville. 27—at Cambria Heights. 29—Tussey Mountain.
October
3—Bishop Guilfoyle. 4—Moshannon Valley. 6—at Northern Bedford. 10—Everett. 13—at Tussey Mountain, 6 p.m. 15—at Redbank Valley, 11 a.m. 18—United. 20—at Curwensville.
Games begin at 4 p.m. unless noted