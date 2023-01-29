GROVE CITY — The Curwensville and Glendale wrestling teams finished 18th and 19th, respectively at the 42-team Fred Bell Tournament Saturday, combining to put five on the medal stand.
Curwensville 139-pounder Nik Fegert (seventh), 160-pounder Logan Aughenbaugh (sixth) and 189-pounder Chase Irwin (eighth) and Glendale 160-pounder Zeke Dubler (fourth) and heavyweight Daniel Williams (sixth) all finished in the Top 8.
Fegert went 4-2 with four pins for the Tide, including picking up a fall in 4:31 over General McLane’s Derek Dube in the seventh-place match.
Aughenbaugh was 6-3 with three pins and a major decision, while Irwin was 4-3 with four falls.
Austin Gilliland (107), Dylan Deluccia (127) and Trenton Guiher (215) fell one win short of making it to the placement bouts. Gilliland and Deluccia were both 3-2 over the weekend, while Guiher went 2-2.
Dubler was 4-2 with a pair of pins for the Vikings, while Williams finished 4-3 with a pin and a major decision.
Zach Vereshack (145) and George Campbell (152) were both a win away from the placement round. Campbell was 4-2 over the weekend, while Vereshack went 3-2.
Both teams are back in action Tuesday.
Curwensville travels to Punxsutawney, while Glendale visits Moshannon Valley.
Team Standings
(1) Trinity 176.5, (2) Pine-Richland 173.0, (3) Erie McDowell 160.5, (4) Cranberry 159.0, (5) Williamsport 152.0, (6) Penns Valley 147.5, (7) Bishop McCort 145.5, (8) St. Mary’s 129.0, (9) General McLane 125.5, (10) Titusville 114.0, (11) Laurel 110.0, (12) North East 103.5, (13) Sharpsville 96.0, (14) Northwestern 94.5, (15) Meadville 93.0, (16) Grove City 89.0, (16) Montour 89.0, (18) Curwensville 82.0, (19) Glendale 77.5, (20) DuBois 75.0, (21) Conneaut Area 71.0, (22) McGuffey 63.0, (23) Fort Cherry 61.0, (24) Warren 60.5, (25) Franklin 60.0, (26) Harbor Creek 54.0, (27) Moon 53.0, (28) Cambridge Springs 52.5, (29) Redbank Valley 49.0, (30) Kane 47.0, (31) Belle Vernon 46.0, (32) Cochranton 44.5, (32) Sheffield 44.5, (34) Slippery Rock 42.0, (35) Hopewell 41.0, (36) Union City 29.5, (37) Hampton 28.5, (38) Youngsville 25.0, (39) South Side Beaver 21.0, (40) Maplewood 18.0, (41) Cameron County 13.0
Championship Finals
107 –Dalton Wenner (Cranberry) maj. dec. Sierra Chiesa (Northwestern), 13-3
114 –Logan Sallot (Erie McDowell) won by tech. fall over Aiden Beimel (St. Mary’s), 18-3 5:02
121 –Cael Nasdeo (Williamsport) pinned Sebastian Chiesa (Northwestern), 0:48
127 –Jax Forrest (Bishop McCort) maj. dec. Hunter Gould (Conneaut Area), 18-8
133 –Anthony Ferraro (Pine-Richland) dec. Sam Herring (Bishop McCort), 9-2
139 –Devon Magro (Bishop McCort) dec. Blake Reihner (Trinity), 5-0
145 –Carter Weaver (Williamsport) dec. Jackson Butler (Bishop McCort), 3-1
152 –Artis Simmons (Erie McDowell) dec. Steffan Lynch (North East), 7-5
160 –Grant MacKay (Laurel) dec. Hunter Hohman (Grove City), 5-1
172 –Bodie Morgan (Trinity) dec. Braedon Welsh (Fort Cherry), 4-2
189 –Vaughn Spencer (Pine-Richland) pinned Nariq Burks (Williamsport), 1:09
215 –Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry) dec. Troy Petterson (Erie McDowell), 8-5 SV
285 –Ty Banco (Trinity) dec. Joseph Schneck (Pine-Richland), 3-1
Curwensville results
Championship Round 1
160 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned Ian McCreary (Grove City), 0:55
189 –Chase Irwin pinned Josh Plants (McGuffey), 1:10
Championship Round 2
107 –Austin Gilliland maj. dec. Marcus Dickson (North East), 18-5
121 –Damian Brady pinned Logan Poslusny (Hampton), 1:09
127 –Dylan Deluccia pinned Coleman Huck (Titusville), 0:55
139 –Nik Fegert pinned Hunter Bendure (Northwestern), 1:10
145 –Gavin Price (Hopewell) pinned Trenton Clyde, 5:42
152 –George Campbell (Glendale) pinned J.D. Strong, 0:47
152 –Alex Murawski dec. Danny Brandl (Montour), 4-2
160 –Grant MacKay (Laurel) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 1:44
172 –Drake Applequist (Union City) pinned Jarett Anderson, 3:27
189 –Chase Irwin pinned Brandon Corl (Penns Valley), 1:30
215 –Trenton Guiher pinned Joe Reddecliff (Harbor Creek), 4:27
Consolation Round 2
145 –Luke Kalmeyer (Slippery Rock) pinned Trenton Clyde, 4:38
152 –Tristan Dilley (St. Mary’s) pinned J.D. Strong, 1:32
160 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned Brandon McGann (Cochranton), 0:27
172 –Austin Gouza (Hopewell) dec. Jarett Anderson, 1-0
Championship Round 3
107 –Collin Nasdeo (Williamsport) pinned Austin Gilliland, 2:13
121 –Jacob Rodgers (North East) won by tech. fall over Damian Brady, 15-0 5:59
127 –Cyrus Hurd (North East) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 1:39
139 –Nik Fegert pinned Owen Tamburlin-Lang (St. Mary’s), 1:30
152 –Caullin Summers (Sharpsville) pinned Alex Murawski, 2:19
189 –Chase Irwin pinned Sam Kightlinger (Harbor Creek), 5:00
215 –Trenton Guiher pinned Joseph Krall (Warren), 2:42
Consolation Round 3
107 –Austin Gilliland pinned Michael McClearn (Sharpsville), 4:33
121 –Caleb Anderson (Meadville) pinned Damian Brady, 2:18
127 –Dylan Deluccia dec. Chase Blake (Maplewood), 4-2 SV
152 –Steven Klakamp (Union City) dec. Alex Murawski, 7-1
160 –Logan Augenbaugh pinned Ethan Fetterolf (Penns Valley), 1:51
Championship Quarterfinals
139 –Devon Magro (Bishop McCort) won by tech. fall over Nik Fegert, 17-2 3:48
189 –Chase Tinstman (Laurel) pinned Chase Irwin, 5:46
215 –Brayden McFetridge (Cranberry) dec. Trenton Guiher, 2-0
Consolation Round 4
107 –Austin Gilliland dec. Antonio Giambanco (DuBois), 2-0
127 –Dylan Deluccia pinned Brandon Hoover (Cambridge Springs), 1:17
160 –Logan Augenbaugh won by inj. default over Ethan Faletto (Fort Cherry)
Consolation Round 5
107 –Adika Fiscus (Warren) won by tech. fall over Austin Gilliland, 16-0 3:57
127 –Thomas Allison (Trinity) pinned Dylan Deluccia, 3:32
139 –Nik Fegert dec. Nate Stearns (Titusville), 5-2
160 –Logan Augenbaugh dec. Jacob Lukez (Pine-Richland), 4-0
189 –Chase Irwin pinned Riley Schnars (North East), 1:00
215 –Braiden Reich (Slippery Rock) dec. Trenton Guiher, 4-0
Consolation Round 6
139 –Jacoby Thompson (Meadville) dec. Nik Fegert, 5-1 SV
160 –Logan Augenbaugh maj. dec. Chance Kimmy (General McLane), 14-1
189 –Nick Fedorchak (Trinity) pinned Chase Irwin, 1:55
Consolation Semifinals
160 –Zeke Dubler (Glendale) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 0:17
Seventh Place
139 –Nik Fegert pinned Derek Dube (General McLane), 4:31
189 –Anthony Salvini (Fort Cherry) dec. Chase Irwin, 6-3
Fifth Place
160 –Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell) pinned Logan Augenbaugh, 1:44
Glendale results
Championship Round 1
152 –George Campbell pinned Brent Frauenz (Montour), 1:01
Consolation Round 1
139 –Elijah Thomas (Moon) pinned Dayton Johnson, 2:34
Championship Round 2
121 –Nate Storm pinned Evan Swanson (Kane), 1:33
127 –Thomas Allison (Trinity) pinned Ryder Krise, 1:02
139 –Logan McDonald (Youngsville) pinned Dayton Johnson, 3:08
145 –Zach Vereshack pinned Mitchell Blood (Conneaut Area), 3:07
152 –George Campbell pinned J.D. Strong (Curwensville), 0:47
160 –Zeke Dubler pinned James Sherman (Cambridge Springs), 1:04
189 –Dravin Beatty pinned Nathaniel Graybill (Conneaut Area), 2:57
215 –Britton Spangle pinned Evan Smith (Kane), 1:57
285 –Daniel Williams pinned Ian Seymour (North East), 1:11
Consolation Round 2
127 –Ryder Krise pinned Jackson Barton (Hampton), 1:50
Championship Round 3
121 –Sebastian Chiesa (Northwestern) pinned Nate Storm, 1:02
145 –Gunnar Gage (Cambridge Springs) pinned Zach Vereshack, 1:23
152 –Maclane Miller (Pine-Richland) dec. George Campbell, 4-0
160 –Zeke Dubler won by forfeit over Kyle Brookman (McGuffey)
189 –Chase Tinstman (Laurel) pinned Dravin Beatty, 4:24
215 –Beau Azzato (Cameron County) dec. Britton Spangle, 11-4
285 –Daniel Williams maj. dec. Brian White (Sharpsville), 9-1
Consolation Round 3
121 –Joelle Scott (Northwestern) pinned Nate Storm, 1:52
127 –Brandon Murray (Cranberry) dec. Ryder Krise, 7-0
145 –Zach Vereshack pinned Luke Kalmeyer (Slippery Rock), 2:24
152 –George Campbell won by tech. fall over Drew Byers (Redbank Valley), 16-0 2:19
189 –David Moyer (Sharpsville) pinned Dravin Beatty, 0:36
215 –Britton Spangle dec. Gary Kiselka (Franklin), 7-2
Championship Quarterfinals
160 –Zeke Dubler dec. Caleb Butterfield (Erie McDowell), 10-8
285 –Daniel Williams dec. Wilson Spires (General McLane), 1-0
Consolation Round 4
145 –Zach Vereshack dec. Daniel DeLong (Cranberry), 8-3
152 –George Campbell pinned Brennen Mullins (McGuffey), 4:36
215 –Dante Cruz (Pine-Richland) won by inj. default over Britton Spangle
Consolation Round 5
145 –Charles Krepp (Laurel) maj. dec. Zach Vereshack, 10-2
152 –Andrew Wolfanger (St. Mary’s) dec. George Campbell, 8-5
Championship Semifinals
160 –Hunter Hohman (Grove City) dec. Zeke Dubler, 8-4
285 –Ty Banco (Trinity) dec. Daniel Williams, 6-0
Consolation Semifinals
160 –Zeke Dubler pinned Logan Augenbaugh (Curwensville), 0:17
285 –Jack Sroka (Erie McDowell) dec. Daniel Williams, 2-1 TB2
Fifth Place
285 –Coltin Hill (Laurel) dec. Daniel Williams, 1-0
Third Place
160 –Collin Hearn (Conneaut Area) won by inj. default over Zeke Dubler