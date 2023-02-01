HYDE — The Clearfield boys basketball team went ice cold in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game against Bellefonte, going just 1-of-9 from the field and 1-of-4 from the free throw line in the frame.
That along with five costly turnovers resulted in Bellefonte outscoring the Bison 14-3 in the frame.
Clearfield was unable to make up the difference in the fourth and dropped a 62-49 decision to the Raiders at Bison Gym.
“Give our kids credit,” Clearfield head coach Nate Glunt said. “We were down 15 going into the fourth quarter and we cut it to 8 and had the ball with a chance to cut it to 5 with 1:30 to go. We do that, you never know, anything can happen. Our kids never quit. They battled the whole time.”
Bellefonte opened the game with a 6-0 run as it was able to make several high-percentage shots in the paint, set up by precision passes. The Raiders dished out 16 assists in the contest.
The Bison missed its first four shots in the paint, but connected on their first two 3-pointers as Anthony Lopez and Braison Patrick got Clearfield back to 8-6 with long-distance buckets.
But Bellefonte continued to work the ball inside and was able to keep its lead through the quarter, taking a 16-13 advantage to the second.
Both teams found the sledding a little tougher in the second as the Raiders were 5-of-11 from the field after going 8-for-11 in the first, and the Bison hit just 3-of-13.
Bellefonte won the quarter 10-9 and took a 26-22 edge into the break.
“We were able to create some turnovers in the first half, which got us some buckets,” Glunt said. “But we had some turnovers that led to some of theirs. But in the third quarter they didn’t turn it over, and we just went cold.”
The teams traded buckets to start the third quarter, but Bellefonte went on a 12-1 run the rest of the quarter to pull out to a 40-25 lead heading to the fourth.
The Raiders hit on six of their 13 shots from the floor, went 2-for-2 from the line and only turned the ball over once as they surged to the 15-point advantage.
“(Bellefonte head coach) Rick (Hall) does a nice job,” Glunt said. “He’s been doing it a long time. They take good shots. They’re not going to turn the ball over, and you have to take it to them because they’re not going to make mistakes.”
Bellefonte opened the fourth with a basket to take a 17-point lead — the largest lead of the game — before Clearfield started clawing its way back.
The Bison were able to cut the deficit to nine at one point before falling behind again by 13, then worked it to an 8-point disadvantage late in the fourth.
Patrick, Cole Miller and Morgen Billotte all hits 3s during the comeback, but the Bison also had to keep putting Bellefonte on the line to complete the rally — and the Raiders kept connecting from the free throw line.
Bellefonte went 16-of-19 from the line in the fourth quarter to stave off the Bison and pull away for the 13-point win.
“They have shooters,” Glunt said. “They have their one big guy in the middle, but all the rest are guards and they’re really skilled.”
Clearfield was led by Miller, who netted 14 points in the fourth quarter to finish the game with 20. He also had eight rebounds (six offensive) and three assists.
Patrick was also in double figures with 11 points, while Billotte scored seven to go with seven rebounds.
Jacob McConnell led Bellefonte with 14 points. Jacob Corman added 12 points. Both Corman and McConnell had five rebounds, as did Cole Crissman. Luke Fisher scored six points, dished out six assists and collected four steals for the Raiders.
Clearfield slipped to 10-6 overall and 6-4 in the Mountain League. Bellefonte evened its record at 8-8.
The Bison host Hollidaysburg on Thursday.
Bellefonte—62
Fisher 1 4-5 6, Cox 4 2-2 10, McConnell 7 2-2 14, Ebeling 1 6-8 8, J. Corman 5 2-3 12, Crissman 2 2-2 6, Hamilton 2 0-0 4, D. Corman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 22 18-21 62.
Clearfield—49
Patrick 4 0-0 11, Greslick 1 0-0 2, Lopez 1 2-2 5, Billotte 3 0-2 7, Miller 6 6-7 20, Kushner 1 0-0 2, Way 1 0-0 2, Pallo 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 8-11 49.
Three-pointers: Patrick 3, Miller 2, Lopez, Billotte.
Score by Quarters
Bellefonte 16 10 14 22—62
Clearfield 13 9 3 24—49