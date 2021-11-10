After having several very average weeks, I’ve had back-to-back one-loss weeks, helping to get my season win percentage into a slightly more respectable place.
That said, there are quite a few tossups on this week’s schedule to send those numbers trending the other way.
I’ll no doubt need a little luck to match the past two weeks’ results.
On to the picks:
Clearfield at Bedford: A rematch of last season’s District 5-9 class 3A playoff game changes venues from Hyde to Bedford. The visitors, who came into the game unbeaten, won last season 40-21. The script has flipped with visiting Clearfield putting its undefeated mark on the line in a battle of teams that can light up the scoreboard.
THE PICK: CLEARFIELD 36, BEDFORD 34
Glendale at Homer-Center: Glendale got by Penns Manor 16-12 last week, but have a taller task on the slate with a road trip to Homer-Center, which hammered the Comets earlier in the season. The Vikings have had a great run, but the Wildcats may be a little too much to handle.
THE PICK: HOMER-CENTER 33, GLENDALE 16
No. 6 Michigan at Penn State: Beaver Stadium has been a house of horrors as of late for the Wolverines, who are just 1-5 the last six trips they’ve made to Happy Valley. The Nittany Lions have won two straight and three of the last four in the series, which the Wolverines lead 14-10. But Michigan is playing to remain in the hunt for a playoff spot, while the Nittany Lions are just hoping to get back into the Top 25.
THE PICK: MICHIGAN 26, PENN STATE 23
No. 8 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor: The Sooners are one of just three unbeatens left in the country, but yet are just ranked eighth by the selection committee, which apparently thinks Oklahoma is in need of some resume’ bolstering. A road win over 13th-ranked Baylor would certainly help.
THE PICK: OKLAHOMA 38, BAYLOR 31
No. 1 Georgia at Tennessee: The Volunteers have one of the most prolific offenses in the country over the past month and could give Georgia’s elite defense a bit of a challenge. For a while anyway.
THE PICK: GEORGIA 34, TENNESSEE 16
No. 19 Purdue at No. 4 Ohio State: The Boilermakers have won more games against Top 5 teams out of any FBS team with 17, including two already this season. Purdue just turned the trick last week against Michigan State, but doing it two weeks in a row is a bit much to ask, even of the ‘Spoilermakers.’
THE PICK: OHIO STATE 27, PURDUE 20
No. 11 Texas A&M at No. 15 Ole Miss: The Aggies have a win over Alabama this season and handled Auburn last week. The defense has been stout, but Ole Miss QB Matt Corrall can be tough to deal with. If this game gets into a shootout, it favors Ole Miss. But if the Aggies can play defense like they did against Auburn and Alabama, they can survive.
THE PICK: TEXAS A&M 34, OLE MISS 27
No. 16 N.C. State at No. 12 Wake Forest: The Deamon Deacons lost for the first time all season in a wild one against North Carolina. Wake Forest will look to rebound and will most likely keep the points flowing.
THE PICK: WAKE FOREST 48, NC STATE 44
Last Week: 7-1, 87.5%
Season: 72-25, 74.2%